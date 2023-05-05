Photos of the Week: Flood, full moon and four-legged 4K

by The Hill staff - 05/05/23 3:24 PM ET

Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, center is fouled leading to a penalty for Liverpool during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, on April 30. Associated Press/Jon Super Dogs and owners run during 4K pet run “A Race with a Cause,” organized to raise funds for a shelter for rescued dogs in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 30. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea, on May 1. A large number of workers and activists in Asian countries are set to mark May Day on Monday with protests calling for higher salaries and better working conditions, among other demands. Associated Press/Lee Jin-man The Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., is seen during an event to highlight National Small Business Week on May 1. Greg Nash President Biden and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. walk on the West Colonnade to the Oval Office following a welcome ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 1. Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool Jared Leto arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on May 1. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Disney Studios on May 2 in Burbank, Calif. After talks with studios and streamers overpay and working conditions failed to result in a deal, more than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers went on their first strike in 15 years. Eric Thayer/Getty Images A member of the military marches on The Mall, in central London, early on May 3, during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Associated Press/Andreea Alexandru Horses come and go to the track during morning workouts as trainers prepare their horses for the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on May 3 in Louisville, Ky. John Sommers II/UPI Photo Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) holds up his notes during a press conference reviewing new China competitiveness legislation on May 3. Annabelle Gordon Sens. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.), right, and Peter Welch (D-Vt.), left, greet former Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó prior to their meeting on May 3. Annabelle Gordon Writer Montserrat Luna-Ballantyne, right, wears a Darth Vader mask while fellow members of The Writers Guild of America picket outside of Universal Studios on May 4 in Universal City, Calif. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years commenced Tuesday as the 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America stopped working when their contract expired. Associated Press/Marcio Jose Sanchez People light candles for victims in front of the Vladimir Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 4. A 13-year-old opened fire Wednesday at his school in Serbia’s capital. Associated Press/Darko Vojinovic The full moon sets over an apartment building with telecommunication devices on top in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, on May 5. Associated Press/Michael Probst Tucker Carlson in texts to Bret Baier: ‘When Trump loses, he’s going to blame us’ Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon and Valerie Morris

