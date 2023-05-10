trending:

Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a deal’

by Julia Mueller - 05/10/23 7:56 AM ET
Twitter CEO Elon Musk Tuesday said late Tuesday that the platform had not signed a formal deal with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who earlier in the day announced plans to launch a new show on Twitter.

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators,” Musk said on the social media platform.

Carlson and Fox News “agreed to part ways” last month, abruptly ending the top-rated primetime host’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

On Tuesday, Carlson bashed the news media and announced he’d start up a “new version” of his show to be shared on the social media platform.

“There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world, the only one, is Twitter, where we are now,” Carlson said in his announcement.

Musk also said late Tuesday he hopes “many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes,” the controversial Twitter CEO said, sharing Carlson’s announcement video. 

–Updated at 8:26 a.m.

