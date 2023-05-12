trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Photos of the Week: Santos, migrants and a home run

by The Hill staff - 05/12/23 3:23 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 05/12/23 3:23 PM ET
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Long Island Federal Courthouse surrounded by reporters and cameras
John Nacion/UPI
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Long Island Federal Courthouse in New York’s Eastern District where charges were filed under seal May 10. The FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’s campaign finance filings and other claims.
A street performer dances with fire next to the statue
A street performer dances with fire next to the statue of Russian Tsarina Catherine the Great in St. Petersburg on May 7. Associated Press/Dmitri Lovetsky
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Pérez of Red Bull, Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin spray champagne
Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Pérez of Red Bull, Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin spray champagne during the podium ceremony following Verstappen’s win of the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., May 7. Greg Nash/UPI
World War II veteran Valentine DaDamio stands to be recognized during a wreath-laying ceremony
World War II veteran Valentine DaDamio stands to be recognized during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 8. On May 8, 1945, the Allies accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender of armed forces, marking the end of World War II in Europe in the Eastern Front. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
A woman signs a cross that stands alongside others at a makeshift memorial
A woman on May 8 signs a cross that stands alongside others at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez
President Biden gives remarks to announce new initiatives regarding delayed or canceled flights
President Biden gives remarks to announce new initiatives regarding delayed or canceled flights May 8 in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, D.C. Greg Nash
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones on a water-cannon
Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at a water-cannon pouring water to disperse them protesting the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan, May 9. Khan was arrested Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the country’s capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Security agents dragged Khan outside and shoved him into an armored car before whisking him away. Associated Press/K.M.Chaudary
Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico
Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, May 9. The U.S. expects a surge at the border following the end of the Title 42 policy Thursday, which allowed the country to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. Associated Press/Christian Chavez
E. Jean Carroll walks out of Manhattan federal court
E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court May 9 in New York. A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996 and later defaming her, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. Associated Press/Seth Wenig
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden meet along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the Oval Office
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden meet along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the Oval Office of the White House May 9 to discuss the debit ceiling. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar can't catch a home run
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar fails to catch a home run by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during the third inning of a May 9 game in Chicago. Associated Press/Erin Hooley
A Great Pyrenees acts playful before competing at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show
A Great Pyrenees acts playful before competing in the working group in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York on May 9. John Angelillo/UPI
House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) addresses reporters
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) addresses reporters during a press conference May 10 to discuss the latest in an investigation into the Biden family. Greg Nash
A woman with her hands decorated with henna holds her voter identity card
A woman with her hands decorated with henna holds her voter identity card as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Bengaluru, India, May 10. Associated Press/Aijaz Rahi
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is greeted by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as she arrives at the Capitol
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as she arrives at the Capitol May 10 after being away since February due to illness. Annabelle Gordon
People walk through a panoramic show of the technology of Turkish military industries
People walk through a panoramic show of the technology of Turkish military industries in Istanbul on May 11. Associated Press/Khalil Hamra
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) speaks before the Congressional Bicycle Caucus conducts a ride
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) speaks before the Congressional Bicycle Caucus conducts a ride outside and around the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to highlight needed improvement in area bike infrastructure in the city and around the country May 11. Greg Nash
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) gets a standing ovation as she arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) gets a standing ovation as she arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting May 11 to discuss nominations. This is the first hearing she has attended since her shingles diagnosis in February. Annabelle Gordon
House Republicans react as they reach 218 votes for the Secure the Border Act
House Republicans react as they reach 218 votes for the Secure the Border Act in the House chamber May 11. Greg Nash
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol following a series of votes May 11. Annabelle Gordon
Migrants wait for U.S. authorities at gate 42, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence
Migrants wait for U.S. authorities at gate 42, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence on the U.S.-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, May 11. Associated Press/Christian Chavez

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon and Valerie Morris

Tags California Dianne Feinstein District of Columbia Donald Trump Florida George Santos Germany Hakeem Jeffries holland Illinois Imran Khan India Joe Biden Kentucky Kevin McCarthy Mexico Mitch McConnell New York Oregon Pakistan Russia Spain texas Turkey

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  2. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  3. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  4. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  5. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  6. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  7. Sununu knocks GOP voters at Trump town hall: ‘It was embarassing’
  8. Here are the top four areas of debt ceiling compromise the GOP is eyeing
  9. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  10. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  11. DOJ seeks to stop Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  12. Title 42 explained: What is it, why is it ending, what’s next?
  13. Head of NSA, Cyber Command expected to resign
  14. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  15. Lacking the vote, students wear their politics, with T-shirts drawing free ...
  16. Tesla owners sue over battery software update impact
  17. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  18. George Santos owns up to theft charges in Brazil, signs deal to avoid ...
Load more

Video

See all Video