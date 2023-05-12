Media Photos of the Week: Santos, migrants and a home run by The Hill staff - 05/12/23 3:23 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 05/12/23 3:23 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email John Nacion/UPI Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Long Island Federal Courthouse in New York’s Eastern District where charges were filed under seal May 10. The FBI and the Justice Department public integrity prosecutors in New York and Washington have been examining allegations of false statements in Santos’s campaign finance filings and other claims. A street performer dances with fire next to the statue of Russian Tsarina Catherine the Great in St. Petersburg on May 7. Associated Press/Dmitri Lovetsky Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Pérez of Red Bull, Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin spray champagne during the podium ceremony following Verstappen’s win of the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., May 7. Greg Nash/UPI World War II veteran Valentine DaDamio stands to be recognized during a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 78th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 8. On May 8, 1945, the Allies accepted Germany’s unconditional surrender of armed forces, marking the end of World War II in Europe in the Eastern Front. Drew Angerer/Getty Images A woman on May 8 signs a cross that stands alongside others at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Allen, Texas. Associated Press/Tony Gutierrez President Biden gives remarks to announce new initiatives regarding delayed or canceled flights May 8 in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, D.C. Greg Nash Supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan throw stones at a water-cannon pouring water to disperse them protesting the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan, May 9. Khan was arrested Tuesday as he appeared in a court in the country’s capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases. Security agents dragged Khan outside and shoved him into an armored car before whisking him away. Associated Press/K.M.Chaudary Migrants cross a barbed-wire barrier into the United States from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, May 9. The U.S. expects a surge at the border following the end of the Title 42 policy Thursday, which allowed the country to quickly expel many migrants seeking asylum. Associated Press/Christian Chavez E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court May 9 in New York. A jury found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing the advice columnist in 1996 and later defaming her, awarding her $5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House. Associated Press/Seth Wenig Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden meet along with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) in the Oval Office of the White House May 9 to discuss the debit ceiling. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Lars Nootbaar fails to catch a home run by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during the third inning of a May 9 game in Chicago. Associated Press/Erin Hooley A Great Pyrenees acts playful before competing in the working group in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York on May 9. John Angelillo/UPI House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) addresses reporters during a press conference May 10 to discuss the latest in an investigation into the Biden family. Greg Nash A woman with her hands decorated with henna holds her voter identity card as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Bengaluru, India, May 10. Associated Press/Aijaz Rahi Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) as she arrives at the Capitol May 10 after being away since February due to illness. Annabelle Gordon People walk through a panoramic show of the technology of Turkish military industries in Istanbul on May 11. Associated Press/Khalil Hamra Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) speaks before the Congressional Bicycle Caucus conducts a ride outside and around the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to highlight needed improvement in area bike infrastructure in the city and around the country May 11. Greg Nash Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) gets a standing ovation as she arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting May 11 to discuss nominations. This is the first hearing she has attended since her shingles diagnosis in February. Annabelle Gordon House Republicans react as they reach 218 votes for the Secure the Border Act in the House chamber May 11. Greg Nash Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) leaves the Capitol following a series of votes May 11. Annabelle Gordon Migrants wait for U.S. authorities at gate 42, between a barbed-wire barrier and the border fence on the U.S.-Mexico border, as seen from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, May 11. Tags California Dianne Feinstein District of Columbia Donald Trump Florida George Santos Germany Hakeem Jeffries holland Illinois Imran Khan India Joe Biden Kentucky Kevin McCarthy Mexico Mitch McConnell New York Oregon Pakistan Russia Spain texas Turkey 