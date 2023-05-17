trending:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins moving to prime-time slot

by Julia Mueller - 05/17/23 10:58 AM ET
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins is moving from the network’s morning show to its 9 p.m. slot, network CEO Chris Licht announced Wednesday, after she hosted a high-profile town hall event with former President Trump earlier this month.

“Kaitlan will begin anchoring the 9pm regularly in June. In her new program, officially launching later this summer, Kaitlan will showcase why she’s one of the top reporters and interviewers in the game,” Licht said in a memo to CNN colleagues. 

Licht lauded Collins as a “smart and gifted journalist” who “pushes politicians off their talking points.” 

“Every night, she’ll bring fresh reporting that adds new perspective to the biggest stories of the day. Kaitlan will expose uncovered angles and challenge conventional wisdom to make sure viewers are seeing a story from every side. When she doesn’t know the answer, she asks – and she won’t stop until she gets them,” he said. 

Collins is set to transition off of “CNN This Morning” as she gets ready to anchor the prime-time hour in June. Poppy Harlow will lead the morning program with a rotation of guest anchors, Licht said. 

“I’m grateful and excited to join CNN’s primetime lineup for a new show that will feature sharp interviews, fresh reporting and thoughtful conversations on the top stories that are driving the news cycle,” Collins said in a statement. “I’m so thankful for my friend and co-anchor Poppy and will be cheering on the CNN This Morning team every day.”

Collins moderated the town hall event, which prompted some to raise concerns about providing the controversial former president live airtime. CNN came under fire in the aftermath of Trump’s remarks, which included his false claims about widespread election fraud during the 2020 race, as well as insults to Collins and of other.

Collins called the event a “major inflection point” ahead of the 2024 Republican primary. 

