Media Photos of the Week: Debt limit, Memorial Day and the Pet Gala by The Hill staff - 05/26/23 2:53 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 05/26/23 2:53 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Greg Nash Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to reporters as he arrives at the Capitol on May 25 as negotiations continue regarding the debt ceiling. A person in a graduation cap and gown holds a sign during an address by David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, at a Boston University commencement ceremony May 21. Many graduating students chanted slogans in support of the Hollywood writers strike during the ceremonies. Associated Press/Steven Senne Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, bow before laying flowers in front of the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on May 21, after Zelensky was invited to the Group of Seven summit. Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool Bagel The Sunglass Cat, dressed in the recreated Met Gala look of Doja Cat, participates in The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio Designs on May 22 in New York City. Cat and canine models included pets from shelters, rescue groups, social media influence such as Sunglass Cat, Livie the Mork, Little Skittle, Gizmo, Layla, and Rubio’s dogs Bogie and Kimba. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) announces his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a May 22 campaign event in North Charleston, S.C. Allison Joyce/Getty Images President Biden meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on May 22 to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House. Associated Press/Alex Brandon Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, celebrates after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from right, missed a shot attempt as time expired in Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals on May 22 in Los Angeles. Denver won 113-111 to win the series. Associated Press/Ashley Landis Dancers perform ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at an Indian community event May 23 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Modi arrived for his second Australian visit as India’s prime minister and told local media he wants closer bilateral defense and security ties as China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region grows. Associated Press/Mark Baker Men gather tools from a scene where a house under construction collapsed from high winds May 23 in Conroe, Texas. Officials reported multiple fatalities and injuries. Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and steam May 24, as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico. Associated Press/Marco Ugarte Aruanã Project biologist Larissa Araujo releases a green sea turtle after it was caught temporarily at a feeding site May 24 on Itaipu Beach in Niterói, Brazil. Researchers are monitoring the turtles, which are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, where they come with their younglings and stay until they reach mating maturity. Associated Press/Silvia Izquierdo Members of the transgender community march toward Congress on May 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The demonstrators are demanding the approval of a bill that would provide financial reparations for trans people who have suffered abuse at the hand of state security forces during the 1976-1983 dictatorship and after — because cross-dressing remained illegal up to 2012 in some provinces. Associated Press/Victor R. Caivano The Rubio family pays their respects at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered May 24, 2022, during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The family was there to mark the first anniversary of the shooting. Brandon Bell/Getty Images Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place American flags at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 25 ahead of Memorial Day. Tierney L. Cross Israeli police officer carry away military reservists and other participants protesting May 25 against government plans to overhaul the judicial system, outside the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Associated Press/Ohad Zwigenberg Tourists view the Capitol rotunda early in the morning May 25. Greg Nash A fan touches the poster featuring Tina Turner on May 25 at the Aldwych Theatre in London, which is housing the Tina Turner musical. Fans paid tribute to the unstoppable singer and stage performer, who died May 24 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, after a long illness, according to her manager. She was 83. Associated Press/Kin Cheung President Biden shakes hands with Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Vice President Harris applaud after Biden announced the intent to nominate Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on May 25 at the White House in Washington. Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI Photo Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris. Tags 2024 presidential campaign Argentina Australia Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil California Colorado David Zaslav District of Columbia England Fumio Kishida India Israel Japan Joe Biden Kamala Harris Kevin McCarthy Lloyd Austin Massachusetts Mexico Narendra Modi New York South Carolina Switzerland texas Tim Scott Tina Turner Ukraine Virginia Volodymyr Zelensky Warner Bros. Discovery Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email More Media News See All Campaign CNN to host town hall with Pence amid 2024 speculation by Julia Shapero 1 day ago Campaign / 1 day ago Campaign DeSantis changes Twitter handle ahead of rumored 2024 announcement by Lauren Sforza 3 days ago Campaign / 3 days ago Rising Rising: May 23, 2023 by TheHill.com 3 days ago Rising / 3 days ago Rising Rising: May 22, 2023 by TheHill.com 4 days ago Rising / 4 days ago See All Video/Hill.TV See all Hill.TV See all Video Rising Rising: May 26, 2023 by TheHill.com 05/26/23 12:48 PM ET Rising / 4 hours ago Rising Rising: May 25, 2023 by TheHill.com 05/25/23 11:50 AM ET Rising / 1 day ago Rising Rising: May 24, 2023 by TheHill.com 05/24/23 11:18 AM ET Rising / 2 days ago See all Hill.TV See all Video Top Stories See All Budget Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised by Aris Folley 30 mins ago Budget / 30 mins ago House GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand by Mike Lillis 2 hours ago House / 2 hours ago Campaign Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad by Julia Shapero 3 hours ago Campaign / 3 hours ago House GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises by Emily Brooks 11 hours ago House / 11 hours ago See All Most Popular Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ... Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ... Key GOP negotiator: Debt ceiling leaks won’t help get a deal Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ... Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell I choose Ron DeSantis Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks Load more Video Watch live: White House monkeypox response team holds briefing News See all Video