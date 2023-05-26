Photos of the Week: Debt limit, Memorial Day and the Pet Gala

by The Hill staff - 05/26/23 2:53 PM ET

by The Hill staff - 05/26/23 2:53 PM ET

Greg Nash

A person in a graduation cap and gown holds a sign during an address by David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, at a Boston University commencement ceremony May 21. Many graduating students chanted slogans in support of the Hollywood writers strike during the ceremonies. Associated Press/Steven Senne Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, bow before laying flowers in front of the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on May 21, after Zelensky was invited to the Group of Seven summit. Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool Bagel The Sunglass Cat, dressed in the recreated Met Gala look of Doja Cat, participates in The Pet Gala by Anthony Rubio Designs on May 22 in New York City. Cat and canine models included pets from shelters, rescue groups, social media influence such as Sunglass Cat, Livie the Mork, Little Skittle, Gizmo, Layla, and Rubio’s dogs Bogie and Kimba. John Angelillo/UPI Photo Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) announces his run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a May 22 campaign event in North Charleston, S.C. Allison Joyce/Getty Images President Biden meets with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on May 22 to discuss the debt limit in the Oval Office of the White House. Associated Press/Alex Brandon Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, celebrates after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from right, missed a shot attempt as time expired in Game 4 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals on May 22 in Los Angeles. Denver won 113-111 to win the series. Associated Press/Ashley Landis Dancers perform ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival at an Indian community event May 23 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Modi arrived for his second Australian visit as India’s prime minister and told local media he wants closer bilateral defense and security ties as China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region grows. Associated Press/Mark Baker Men gather tools from a scene where a house under construction collapsed from high winds May 23 in Conroe, Texas. Officials reported multiple fatalities and injuries. Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP The Popocatepetl volcano spews ash and steam May 24, as seen from Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico. Associated Press/Marco Ugarte Aruanã Project biologist Larissa Araujo releases a green sea turtle after it was caught temporarily at a feeding site May 24 on Itaipu Beach in Niterói, Brazil. Researchers are monitoring the turtles, which are considered endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, where they come with their younglings and stay until they reach mating maturity. Associated Press/Silvia Izquierdo Members of the transgender community march toward Congress on May 24 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The demonstrators are demanding the approval of a bill that would provide financial reparations for trans people who have suffered abuse at the hand of state security forces during the 1976-1983 dictatorship and after — because cross-dressing remained illegal up to 2012 in some provinces. Associated Press/Victor R. Caivano The Rubio family pays their respects at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults murdered May 24, 2022, during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The family was there to mark the first anniversary of the shooting. Brandon Bell/Getty Images Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment place American flags at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 25 ahead of Memorial Day. Tierney L. Cross Israeli police officer carry away military reservists and other participants protesting May 25 against government plans to overhaul the judicial system, outside the private residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Associated Press/Ohad Zwigenberg Tourists view the Capitol rotunda early in the morning May 25. Greg Nash A fan touches the poster featuring Tina Turner on May 25 at the Aldwych Theatre in London, which is housing the Tina Turner musical. Fans paid tribute to the unstoppable singer and stage performer, who died May 24 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, after a long illness, according to her manager. She was 83. Associated Press/Kin Cheung President Biden shakes hands with Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Vice President Harris applaud after Biden announced the intent to nominate Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on May 25 at the White House in Washington. Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI Photo CNN to host town hall with Pence amid 2024 speculation DeSantis changes Twitter handle ahead of rumored 2024 announcement Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.