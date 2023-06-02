Photos of the Week: Air Force Academy, debt deal and cheese-rolling

by The Hill staff - 06/02/23 3:46 PM ET

Associated Press/Andrew Harnik

A dancer poses for photos before the May 28 Carnival of Cultures parade in Berlin. Thousands of people attended the festival with costumes from all over the world. Associated Press/Markus Schreiber Student activists who came to support protesting wrestlers are detained by police May 28 as they try to join them in a march toward the newly inaugurated parliament in New Delhi. India’s top wrestlers have been protesting for more than a month, demanding the resignation and arrest of the president of the wrestling federation for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes. Associated Press/Altaf Qadri Josef Newgarden celebrates on the finish line after winning the Indianapolis 500 on May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Associated Press/AJ Mast Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, center, gestures to supporters May 28 at the presidential palace in Ankara. Erdoğan won reelection, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that leveled entire cities. Associated Press/Ali Unal David Loesch, a 101st Airborne veteran of the Vietnam War, searches for the names of soldiers from his unit among those engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day on May 29 in Washington. Samuel Corum/Getty Images Participants compete in the women’s downhill race during the May 29 Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake in Brockworth, England. The competition is an annual event in which participants race down the 200-yard hill chasing a wheel of double Gloucester. Associated Press/Kin Cheung Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, center, stands in front of the bench as his teammates sit behind him in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals May 29 against the Miami Heat in Boston The Heat won, 103-84, and will face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Associated Press/Michael Dwyer The sun sets in alignment with Manhattan streets running east and west, also known as Manhattanhenge, May 30 in New York. Manhattanhenge occurs about the same two days in May and then again on two days in July every year. Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images KFOR soldiers, front, and Kosovo police officers guard a municipal building May 30 after clashes the previous day between ethnic Serbs and troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force, in Zvečan, Kosovo. The violence was the latest incident as tensions soared over the past week, with Serbia putting the country’s military on high alert and sending more troops to the border with Kosovo, which declared independence from Belgrade in 2008. Associated Press/Dejan Simicevic A robot performs the actions of the person in background to play chess May 30 during the International Conference on Robotics and Automation in London. The event brings together the world’s top academics, researchers and industry representatives to show the newest developments. Team NimbRo from the University of Bonn, Germany, has designed this avatar system that humans can control. Associated Press/Frank Augstein Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) wears a pin counting the national debt during a House Rules Committee meeting to discuss the Fiscal Responsibility Act on May 30 at the Capitol in Washington. Tierney L. Cross Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses reporters as he returns to the Capitol following a May 31 interview with Fox News as the House prepared to vote on the Fiscal Responsibility Act to raise the debt ceiling. Greg Nash Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) hugs Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.). during a May 31 press conference in Washington following the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Greg Nash President Biden is helped to his feet after falling on stage during the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony June 1 at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik A child looks at a display of jellyfish at an underwater park on Children’s Day in Beijing. Children’s Day is celebrated June 1 in communist and post-communist countries. Associated Press/Ng Han Guan Chris Hart sits on a dock at the Brattleboro Outing Club maintains while her dog, Finnegan, leaps into the West River in Brattleboro, Vt., on June 1 as temperatures rise into the mid-90s. Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Aides bring pizza and salad to a meeting in Sen. John Thune’s (R-S.D.) office June 1 as the Senate works its way through the Fiscal Responsibly Act to raise the debt ceiling. Greg Nash Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) gives a thumbs up June 1 following the Senate’s passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Greg Nash Trump says he told Hannity not to joke about Biden’s cognitive ability Photos of the Week: Debt limit, Memorial Day and the Pet Gala Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris.

