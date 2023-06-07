trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fox says Carlson breached contract with Twitter show: report

by Julia Shapero - 06/07/23 7:03 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/07/23 7:03 PM ET
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Fox News claimed Wednesday that Tucker Carlson violated his contract with the network after launching a new show on Twitter, according to a report by Axios.

The network reportedly notified its onetime anchor of the breach of contract claim shortly after he posted the first episode of his new show to the social media platform on Tuesday evening.

Carlson announced his plans to launch the new show last month, following his ouster from Fox News. However, he remains under contract with the network. 

“Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson’s ‘services shall be completely exclusive to Fox,’” the network said in its Wednesday letter, according to Axios.

Carlson is “prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, whether ‘over the internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital distribution whether now known or hereafter devised,’” it added.

However, Carlson attorney Bryan Freedman argued that any action against his client would violate the First Amendment.

“Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds,” Freedman told Axios. “Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events.”

Carlson and Fox News parted ways in late April, after the network agreed to pay $787 million to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over its coverage of former President Trump’s claims of voter fraud.

Carlson’s first episode, a 10-minute video, had been viewed about 90 million times by Wednesday afternoon. However, that figure does not indicate how many individual users viewed the video or how long they watched for.

Tags Fox News Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  2. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  3. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  4. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  5. Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview
  6. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  7. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict access to guns
  10. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  11. Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in victory for voting ...
  12. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  13. Roberts, Kavanaugh side with liberal justices in Alabama voting rights victory 
  14. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  15. Biden slams GOP demands for FBI document as ‘bunch of malarkey’
  16. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  17. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  18. Trump requests new trial in E. Jean Carroll case
Load more

Video

See all Video