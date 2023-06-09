Photos of the Week: Smoky skies, campaign kickoffs and Pride parades

by The Hill staff - 06/09/23 3:09 PM ET

Participants take part in the Pride Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 4. Thousands of Thais and foreigners were in attendance. Associated Press/Sakchai Lalit Buddhist monks release lanterns during a Vesak Day procession at Borobudur Temple compound in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, on June 4. Vesak is the day that marks the birth, death and enlightenment of Buddha. Associated Press/Slamet Riyadi Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 4 in Denver. Associated Press/Mark J. Terrill Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová during their fourth-round French Open match on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris on June 5. Associated Press/Aurelien Morissard Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce present President Biden with a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., to honor the Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs on June 5. Greg Nash A soldier stands by headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on June 6. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. Associated Press/Thomas Padilla Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka Dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 6. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka Conservative groups and LGBTQ rights supporters protest as police try to maintain order outside the Glendale Unified School District offices in Glendale, Calif., on June 6. Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the district headquarters, split between those who support or oppose teaching about exposing youngsters to LGBTQ issues in schools. Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the June 6 game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Nationals celebrated Pride Month with their 18th Night OUT event. Associated Press/Alex Brandon A photograph of former President Trump hangs on the wall as Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie listens to a question during a gathering June 6 in Manchester, N.H. Christie filed paperwork Tuesday formally launching his bid for the Republican nomination for president after casting himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on Trump. Associated Press/Charles Krupa Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) watch as the Congressional members from Nebraska and Gov. James Pillen (R) reveal the statue in honor of Willa Cather for Statuary Hall at the Capitol on June 7. Tierney L. Cross Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by his wife Karen, arrives to speak at a campaign event June 7 in Ankeny, Iowa. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are seen during a meeting at the Capitol on June 7. Greg Nash Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak at the Capitol on June 7. Tierney L. Cross North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and first lady Kathryn Burgum wave to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination for president June 7 in Fargo, N.D. Associated Press/Jack Dura Washington, D.C., is seen through the haze from the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va., on June 8. The Air Quality Index in Washington, D.C., reached 308 as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to come down through the East Coast. Greg Nash Senators pose for the annual Seersucker Thursday photo at the Capitol on June 8. Tierney L. Cross Protesters affiliated with People vs. Fossil Fuels who are against the Mountain Valley Pipeline demonstrate outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 8. The pipeline in West Virginia and southern Virginia was funded in the recent debt ceiling package passed by Congress. Greg Nash This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows vehicles damaged as a result of a freight train derailment June 7 east of Williams, Ariz. Coconino County Emergency Management via AP Giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures are seen in Victoria Harbor on June 9 in Hong Kong. The 18-meter-tall inflatable sculptures are some of the tallest rubber ducks in the world, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as part of a large-scale public art exhibition “DOUBLE DUCKS by Flotentijn Hofman,” curated by Hong Kong studio AllRightsReserved. Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

