Photos of the Week: Smoky skies, campaign kickoffs and Pride parades

by The Hill staff - 06/09/23 3:09 PM ET
A participant poses as a rainbow flag unfurls behind them during a Pride Parade
Participants take part in the Pride Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 4. Thousands of Thais and foreigners were in attendance. Associated Press/Sakchai Lalit
Buddhist monks release lanterns into the night sky during a Vesak Day procession
Buddhist monks release lanterns during a Vesak Day procession at Borobudur Temple compound in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia, on June 4. Vesak is the day that marks the birth, death and enlightenment of Buddha. Associated Press/Slamet Riyadi
A view from just above the basketball hoop shows as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, to the left.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on June 4 in Denver. Associated Press/Mark J. Terrill
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia's Anna Karolína Schmiedlová whil the reflection of the audience is seen in the center
Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová during their fourth-round French Open match on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris on June 5. Associated Press/Aurelien Morissard
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce present President Biden with a red team jersey displaying his name
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce present President Biden with a jersey during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., to honor the Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs on June 5. Greg Nash
A soldier stands amid white cross headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to commemorate D-Day
A soldier stands by headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, on June 6. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers, most of whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. Associated Press/Thomas Padilla
A resident holds her dogs as she stands in her home that was flooded roughly knee-deep under water after the Kakhovka Dam blew up
Local resident Tetiana holds her pets, Tsatsa and Chunya, as she stands inside her house that was flooded after the Kakhovka Dam blew up overnight, in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 6. Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam and hydroelectric power station in a part of southern Ukraine that Russia controls, risking environmental disaster. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka
A closeup of a participant with a heart-shaped rainbow on their cheek is shown in the right foreground before a line of police officers who are standing between LGBTQ rights supporters and conservative groups
Conservative groups and LGBTQ rights supporters protest as police try to maintain order outside the Glendale Unified School District offices in Glendale, Calif., on June 6. Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the district headquarters, split between those who support or oppose teaching about exposing youngsters to LGBTQ issues in schools. Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stands in the middle of a baseball field as she throws out a ceremonial first pitch
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the June 6 game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Nationals celebrated Pride Month with their 18th Night OUT event. Associated Press/Alex Brandon
A photograph of former President Trump hangs on the wall in the background while an out-of-focus Chris Christie speaks in the right foreground
A photograph of former President Trump hangs on the wall as Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie listens to a question during a gathering June 6 in Manchester, N.H. Christie filed paperwork Tuesday formally launching his bid for the Republican nomination for president after casting himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on Trump. Associated Press/Charles Krupa
Congressional members from Nebraska and Gov. James Pillen (R) pull away a piece of fabric to reveal the statue in honor of Willa Cather for Statuary Hall
Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) watch as the Congressional members from Nebraska and Gov. James Pillen (R) reveal the statue in honor of Willa Cather for Statuary Hall at the Capitol on June 7. Tierney L. Cross
Former Vice President Mike Pence high-fives a supporter as he and his wife arrive to speak at a campaign event
Republican presidential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by his wife Karen, arrives to speak at a campaign event June 7 in Ankeny, Iowa. Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are seen during a meeting at the Capitol
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) are seen during a meeting at the Capitol on June 7. Greg Nash
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak at the Capitol
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speak at the Capitol on June 7. Tierney L. Cross
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and first lady Kathryn Burgum stand on a platform in the center of a room full of supporters
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) and first lady Kathryn Burgum wave to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination for president June 7 in Fargo, N.D. Associated Press/Jack Dura
Washington, D.C., is seen through the haze from the Iwo Jima Memorial
Washington, D.C., is seen through the haze from the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va., on June 8. The Air Quality Index in Washington, D.C., reached 308 as wildfire smoke from Canada continues to come down through the East Coast. Greg Nash
Senators pose for the annual Seersucker Thursday photo
Senators pose for the annual Seersucker Thursday photo at the Capitol on June 8. Tierney L. Cross
Protesters affiliated with People vs. Fossil Fuels demonstrate outside the White House, holding signs while some carry red umbrellas
Protesters affiliated with People vs. Fossil Fuels who are against the Mountain Valley Pipeline demonstrate outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 8. The pipeline in West Virginia and southern Virginia was funded in the recent debt ceiling package passed by Congress. Greg Nash
Damaged vehicles and other cargo spill out of derailed train cars
This image provided by the Coconino County Emergency Management shows vehicles damaged as a result of a freight train derailment June 7 east of Williams, Ariz. Coconino County Emergency Management via AP
People holding rubber duck stuffed toys pose for photos near giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures in Victoria Harbor
Giant inflatable rubber duck sculptures are seen in Victoria Harbor on June 9 in Hong Kong. The 18-meter-tall inflatable sculptures are some of the tallest rubber ducks in the world, created by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman as part of a large-scale public art exhibition “DOUBLE DUCKS by Flotentijn Hofman,” curated by Hong Kong studio AllRightsReserved. Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

Tags Chris Christie Chuck Schumer Donald Trump Doug Burgum Hakeem Jeffries Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mike Pence Nancy Pelosi Rishi Sunak

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

