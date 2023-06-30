Photos of the Week: SCOTUS, smoky skies and a splashing owl

by The Hill staff - 06/30/23 4:30 PM ET

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the center-right New Democracy party, votes at a polling station June 25 in Athens, Greece. Polls opened in Greece for the second general election in less than two months, with the conservative party ultimately winning a comfortable majority. Associated Press/Yorgos Karahalis People participate in the annual Pride march June 25 in Santiago, Chile. Associated Press/Esteban Felix Drivers push their motorcycle rickshaws through a flooded road caused by heavy rainfall June 26 in Lahore, Pakistan. Associated Press/K.M. Chaudary Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage June 26 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before heading to Mina in preparation for the Hajj, the fifth pillar of Islam and one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Associated Press/Amr Nabil Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives for a June 26 news conference along the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. Associated Press/Eric Gay President Biden speaks during an event to announce the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, a $42 billion investment by the Department of Commerce, on June 26 in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Tierney L. Cross Archimedes, a Eurasian eagle-owl, is cooled off by his handler with a hose in his habit at the Phoenix Zoo on June 27 in Phoenix. As triple-digit temperatures become the norm, the zoo utilizes cooling techniques for the animals that include spraying, frozen treats, shaded areas, pools of water, and earlier morning hours for guests. Associated Press/Matt York A person rides a bicycle along the shore of Lake Michigan in Chicago as the downtown skyline is blanketed in a haze from Canadian wildfires on June 27. Forecasters say there won’t be large breaks for much of America anytime soon from the eye-watering, dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada. Associated Press/Kiichiro Sato Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley makes a foreign policy speech on China at the American Enterprise Institute on June 27 in Washington. Tierney L. Cross A couple watches the sun rise over the Atlantic Ocean on June 28 in Bal Harbour, Fla. A heat dome was spreading east from Texas and is expected to be centered on the mid-South by the weekend, National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Jackson said. Associated Press/Wilfredo Lee England’s Ben Stokes grabs a Just Stop Oil protestor during the first day of the second Ashes Test cricket match at Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 28 in London. Mike Egerton/PA via AP President Biden delivers remarks on the economy June 28 at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Youths clash with police forces June 29 in Nanterre, France. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check earlier in the week in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said 1,200 police officers were deployed overnight on June 27, and 2,000 more were out in force June 28 in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order.” Associated Press/Christophe Ena A mannequin explodes during a June 29 display of what can go wrong when people launch fireworks from their body, during an event the Consumer Product Safety Commission held on the National Mall in Washington to demonstrate the danger and release statistics on fireworks-related deaths and injuries. According to data from the commission, there were 11 reported fireworks-related deaths and more than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries in 2022. Drew Angerer/Getty Images Nahla Owens, a student at Harvard University, hugs a classmate June 29 at the Supreme Court in Washington after the court decided to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Tierney L. Cross Demonstrators for and against the Supreme Court decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina confront each other June 29 at the Supreme Court in Washington. Tierney L. Cross Scot Peterson, a former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer, reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges June 29 at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool CNN’s Van Jones: Youth values being ‘rubbed in the dog poo’ by Supreme Court Jean-Pierre canceled ‘View’ appearance over writers strike Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

