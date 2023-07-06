Editor lashes out after company publishes AI-generated article ‘riddled’ with errors

An article written by artificial intelligence (AI) and published on Gizmodo’s website Wednesday had multiple factual errors, sparking backlash from the site’s staff as management attempts to implement bot-produced content.

Computer-generated content was rolled out at G/O Media’s outlets this week, including sites such as A.V. Club, Gizmodo, Deadspin, Quartz and others.

The piece on io9, Gizmodo’s TV and movies page, titled “A Chronological List of Star Wars Movies & TV Shows,” featured significant factual mistakes. It left out shows from its list and got the order wrong.

The site’s deputy editor James Whitbrook blasted Gizmodo parent company G/O Media on Twitter for the content, saying that it goes against what he and his staff do best.

“The article published on io9 today rejects the very standards this team holds itself to on a daily basis as critics and as reporters. It is shoddily written, it is riddled with basic errors; in closing the comments section off, it denies our readers, the lifeblood of this network, the chance to publicly hold us accountable, and to call this work exactly what it is: embarrassing, unpublishable, disrespectful of both the audience and the people who work here, and a blow to our authority and integrity,” he said on Twitter.

“It is shameful that this work has been put to our audience and to our peers in the industry as a window to G/O’s future, and it is shameful that we as a team have to spend an egregious amount of time away from our actual work to make it clear to you the unacceptable errors made in publishing this piece,” he added.

The article’s byline read “Gizmodo Bot,” and Whitbrook said that nobody on the staff touched or even viewed the piece before it was published publicly.

GMG Union, which represents G/O Media writers, blasted G/O leadership when it announced last week that AI content would launch on its sites.

“The hard work of journalists can not be replaced by unreliable AI programs notorious for creating falsehoods and plagiarizing the work of real writers. Our newsrooms have spent decades building trust with audiences — introducing computer-generated garbage undermines our ability to do our jobs, erodes trust in us as journalists, damages our brands, and threatens our jobs,” the union wrote in a statement last week.

The union later called the decision to go forward with AI content despite their protests “unethical and unacceptable.”

G/O Media is the latest online media company to attempt to embrace artificial intelligence to create content. In January, the tech site CNET stopped its use of AI content after concerns about how the process was disclosed to staff.

There have been widespread concerns over whether AI writing tools can be trusted. ChatGPT, the leading tool on the market, is known to simply make things up and plagiarize real writing.

These concerns have led Congress to put limits on its use in their offices and led Texas to ban AI from assisting in legal filings. Last month, two New York lawyers used ChatGPT to help write a legal filing and the AI cited bogus cases, leading both of them to be reprimanded.