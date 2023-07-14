Photos of the Week: NATO summit, Senate hearings and unbearable heat

by The Hill staff - 07/14/23 3:02 PM ET

Kylie Cooper/Getty Images

Allisen Corpuz putts on the fourth hole during the final round of the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links July 9 in California. Associated Press/Godofredo A. Vásquez A Muslim man mourns next to the coffin of his relative, a victim of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, in Potocari, Bosnia, on July 9. The remains of 30 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II, arrived at the Memorial Center in Potocari where they were buried July 11. Associated Press/Armin Durgut President Biden reviews royal guards along with Britain’s King Charles III during a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle in England, on July 10. Associated Press/Susan Walsh Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) chat as they arrive for a Senate Armed Services Committee nomination hearing for U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Brown to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on July 11. Greg Nash PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and PGA Tour Board Member Jimmy Dunne testify during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing July 11 to discuss the LIV Golf and PGA Tour merger. Tierney L. Cross Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) ride an elevator to an all-senators briefing at the Capitol to discuss artificial intelligence with defense and intelligence officials July 11. Greg Nash Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda hold up a Ukrainian flag as they address the crowd during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11. Zelensky blasted the absence of a timetable for his country’s membership in NATO as “absurd,” injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance’s leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. Associated Press/Pavel Golovkin An Israeli activist burns a flare to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv on July 11. Israelis opposed to the overhaul plan held a series of demonstrations across the country. The demonstrations on Tuesday came hours after Netanyahu’s parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court’s oversight powers. Associated Press/Ohad Zwigenberg A protester burns tires to block the road in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya, on July 12. Anti-government protesters are demonstrating in a number of Kenyan cities against newly imposed taxes and the cost of living. Associated Press/Samson Otieno FBI Director Christopher Wray is seen during the Pledge of Allegiance at a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing July 12. Tierney L. Cross Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis July 12. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. Associated Press/Michael Conroy From left, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, President Biden, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoană stand during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12. NATO leaders gathered to launch a highly symbolic new forum for ties with Ukraine after committing to provide the country with more military assistance for fighting Russia but only vague assurances of future membership. Associated Press/Pavel Golovkin Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood heading east over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area July 12. Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast A bear eats frozen fruits on a hot and sunny day at the Madrid Zoo in Spain on July 13. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez Members of the Korean Health and Medical Workers’ Union hold up signs during a rally against the government’s labor policy in Seoul, South Korea, on July 13. Thousands of medical workers launched a two-day strike Thursday to demand better working conditions and increased support for public medical institutions, the Yonhap News Agency reported. The signs read “Expansion of public health.” Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) speaks with reporters following a series of procedural votes including the National Defense Authorization Act July 13. Greg Nash Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) greets tourists and takes pictures in Statuary Hall of the Capitol on July 13. Greg Nash Anderson Cooper needles DeSantis for blaming bad poll numbers on media Tucker Carlson hosting first GOP presidential forum — without Trump Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

