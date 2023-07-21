Ex-Biden aide Kate Bedingfield joins CNN as political commentator

Kate Bedingfield, a former top White House communications official, joined CNN as a political commentator, the network announced Friday.

Bedingfield will be an on-air commentator and follows other former White House media officials who have taken television jobs, including former press secretary Jen Psaki and former spokesperson to Vice President Harris, Symone Sanders, who are both now at MSNBC.

“Join us in welcoming Kate Bedingfield to CNN as a Political Commentator. Welcome, @KBeds!” CNN Communications said Friday on Twitter.

Bedingfield announced she would leave her role as principal deputy communications director in May, just a few weeks after President Biden officially announced his reelection bid.

Bedingfield, a longtime Biden aide, worked on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and joined the White House when Biden was sworn in.

The former Biden aide has had a long career in Democratic politics.

She previously was communications director for Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s (D-N.H.) 2008 Senate campaign and was press secretary at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in 2006.