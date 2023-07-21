trending:

Photos of the Week: Israeli president’s address, a wildfire and congressional picnic

by The Hill staff - 07/21/23 2:25 PM ET
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) walks into a press conference to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act
Tierney L. Cross
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) walks into a press conference to reintroduce the Freedom to Vote Act which would set a standard for voting nationally on July 18. Tierney L. Cross
A man sits in a low chair as he takes a selfie on the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park. The white ground that his chair is on is seen extending away into the distance, where is also see a faraway mountain range.
Petter Jaques, of Brazil, takes a selfie on the salt flats at Badwater Basin on July 16 in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley has experienced brutal temperatures amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. Associated Press/John Locher
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates, lying on his back on the grass and cheering with his fists raised. Behind him can be seen the tennis net and beyond it the crowd.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles championship match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on July 16. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali
A Cardon sea turtle hatchling heads to the ocean. The turtle is shown very close up as it makes its way across the sand
A Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling heads to the ocean after being released by conservationists who protect them from predators at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, on July 16. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos
An artist dressed as Hindu goddess Mahakali performs, wearing blue face paint and a costume with many blue arms and hands holding prop curved knives
An artist dressed as Hindu goddess Mahakali performs during a procession during a Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, on July 17. Bonalu is a monthlong Hindu folk festival dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction. Associated Press/Mahesh Kumar A.
A man sprays a garden hose to extinguish a fire. He is framed by two trees. In the distance behind him, looking down from a hill, can be seen a wildfire, with flames and smoke rising from the valley.
A man tries to extinguish the fire with a hose near Loutraki, Greece, 50 miles west of Athens on July 17. Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday, following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat-wave temperatures are expected later in the week. Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) wipes her eyes during a press conference. She is standing at a podium that displays a sign that reads "THE PEOPLE'S RESPONSE ACT" and shows photos from protests. Behind her is a group of people, two of whom are reaching forward to each rest a hand on her shoulder and arm
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) gets emotional as she addresses reporters during a press conference July 18 to reintroduce the People’s Response Act. Greg Nash
The Mexico swim team competes in artistic swimming. The camera has captured the group of swimmers completely submerged, and the surface of the water reflects the group of swimmers. Their arms and legs are bent as they stay suspended below the surface
Team Mexico competes in the technical final of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 18. Associated Press/David J. Phillip
Storm clouds are seen behind Great American Ballpark during a baseball game. The sky is dark and ominous behind a section of the park where there is a railing with fans lined up. Below where the fans stand are digital signs that read "LOUDER"
Storm clouds are seen behind Great American Ball Park during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants and the in Cincinnati on July 18. Associated Press/Aaron Doster
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress, shown from a distance, and encompassing the podium and audience around him.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 19. Tierney L. Cross
Gary Shapley, IRS Supervisory Special Agent, and whistleblower Joe Ziegler each raise their right hand as they are sworn in.
IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and whistleblower Joseph Ziegler are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing July 19. Tierney L. Cross
A supporter of Move Forward Party holds a smoke flare during a protest outside Parliament in Bangkok. The angle of the viewer is from below the protester looking up at the sky. The flare is releasing an orange colored smoke, and beyond it is seen an overcast and cloudy sky.
A supporter of Move Forward Party holds a smoke flare during a protest outside Parliament in Bangkok. Thailand’s Constitutional Court has agreed to suspend the party’s leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, a candidate to become prime minister, from his duties as a member of Parliament pending its ruling on whether he violated election law. Associated Press/Wason Wanitchakron
President Biden speaks as a bird flies past, seeming very close to the right of his shoulder.
President Biden speaks as a bird flies past during the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 19. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), talk as they attend the Congressional picnic
Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), talk as they attend the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 19. Associated Press/Susan Walsh
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gestures with his right hand as he testifies before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to discuss censorship July 20. Greg Nash
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, center, and Leandro Trossard, right, are seen during a tour of the Capitol. Behind them is the Capitol dome.
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, center, and Leandro Trossard, right, are seen during a tour of the Capitol on July 20. Greg Nash
An engineer in a neon yellow vest holds a silver case containing a "lifting lug kit" to be used on the boosters of the Space Shuttle Endeavor. He is standing inside a large curved part of the equipment, which is open at the top to show blue sky. To the left behind him are two technicians climbing a ladder.
Retired space shuttle rocket booster engineer Larry Clark holds a specialized “lifting lug kit” used to hoist the solid rocket aft skirts, the bottom segments of the boosters of the Space Shuttle Endeavour, before placing them on top of a seismic isolator pad inside the Shuttle Gallery at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles on July 20. Officials say it’s the first time the procedure has been done outside of a NASA facility. Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes
Bonfires burn as Israelis occupy the Ayalon Highway. The highway is seen from above and is dark and smoky, with three bonfires burning brightly and a single person standing nearby.
Bonfires burn as Israelis occupy the Ayalon Highway to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv on July 20. Associated Press/Ariel Schalit

Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris.

