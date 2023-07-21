Photos of the Week: Israeli president’s address, a wildfire and congressional picnic

by The Hill staff - 07/21/23 2:25 PM ET

Tierney L. Cross

Petter Jaques, of Brazil, takes a selfie on the salt flats at Badwater Basin on July 16 in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Death Valley has experienced brutal temperatures amid a blistering stretch of hot weather that has put roughly one-third of Americans under some type of heat advisory, watch or warning. Associated Press/John Locher Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles championship match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on July 16. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali A Cardon (Dermochelys coriacea) sea turtle hatchling heads to the ocean after being released by conservationists who protect them from predators at the beach in La Sabana, Venezuela, on July 16. Nine Cardon sea turtle hatchlings, the largest in the world, were released on the beach. Associated Press/Ariana Cubillos An artist dressed as Hindu goddess Mahakali performs during a procession during a Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, India, on July 17. Bonalu is a monthlong Hindu folk festival dedicated to Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction. Associated Press/Mahesh Kumar A. A man tries to extinguish the fire with a hose near Loutraki, Greece, 50 miles west of Athens on July 17. Greater Athens and much of southern Greece were on the second highest alert for wildfires Monday and Tuesday, following a four-day heat wave that eased over the weekend. More heat-wave temperatures are expected later in the week. Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) gets emotional as she addresses reporters during a press conference July 18 to reintroduce the People’s Response Act. Greg Nash Team Mexico competes in the technical final of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on July 18. Associated Press/David J. Phillip Storm clouds are seen behind Great American Ball Park during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants and the in Cincinnati on July 18. Associated Press/Aaron Doster Israeli President Isaac Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on July 19. Tierney L. Cross IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and whistleblower Joseph Ziegler are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing July 19. Tierney L. Cross A supporter of Move Forward Party holds a smoke flare during a protest outside Parliament in Bangkok. Thailand’s Constitutional Court has agreed to suspend the party’s leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, a candidate to become prime minister, from his duties as a member of Parliament pending its ruling on whether he violated election law. Associated Press/Wason Wanitchakron President Biden speaks as a bird flies past during the White House Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 19. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), talk as they attend the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 19. Associated Press/Susan Walsh Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government to discuss censorship July 20. Greg Nash Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber, center, and Leandro Trossard, right, are seen during a tour of the Capitol on July 20. Greg Nash Retired space shuttle rocket booster engineer Larry Clark holds a specialized “lifting lug kit” used to hoist the solid rocket aft skirts, the bottom segments of the boosters of the Space Shuttle Endeavour, before placing them on top of a seismic isolator pad inside the Shuttle Gallery at the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Los Angeles on July 20. Officials say it’s the first time the procedure has been done outside of a NASA facility. Associated Press/Damian Dovarganes Bonfires burn as Israelis occupy the Ayalon Highway to protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv on July 20. Associated Press/Ariel Schalit Ex-Biden aide Kate Bedingfield joins CNN as political commentator DeSantis to sit for interview with CNN’s Tapper on Tuesday Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris.

