Photos of the Week: Blistering heat, Hunter Biden and spaceship socks

Associated Press/Petros Giannakouris

Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral on July 23 in Odesa, Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks. Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the 930-mile front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong, File A voter poses for a selfie with Onyx, right, a drag queen doing election work at a polling station July 23 in Madrid for Spain’s general election. The conservative Popular Party won the elections, but it fell short of its hopes of scoring a much bigger victory and forcing the removal of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez A fish swims Jul 23 near coral that’s showing signs of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — including coral bleaching and some death. Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, of Denmark, wears the overall leader’s yellow jersey and lifts his bicycle July 23 after the 21st stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 71.5 miles, which started in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finished on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris. Associated Press/Daniel Cole A pile of characters removed from a sign on the Twitter headquarters building is seen July 24 in San Francisco. Elon Musk unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. Associated Press/Godofredo A. Vásquez Climate activist Greta Thunberg is detained by police July 24 during an action for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Sweden. The protest took place just a few hours after Thunberg was fined for disobeying police during a similar protest last month at the same terminal. Associated Press/Pavel Golovkin President Biden, applauded by members of the Till family and members of Congress, finishes signing a proclamation July 25 in the Indian Treaty Room in Washington, D.C, to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi. The national monument will be anchored at three historic sites in Chicago; Sumner, Miss.; and just outside of Glendora, Miss. Win McNamee/Getty Images New Zealand’s Betsy Hassett, left, and Philippines’s Sarina Bolden compete to head the ball July 25 during a Group A match of the Women’s World Cup in Wellington, New Zealand. Associated Press/John Cowpland Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26 in Wilmington, Del. Biden was in court to review a plea deal reached with federal prosecutors on misdemeanor tax charges. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is seen on a TV as he testifies during a July 26 House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security. Tierney L. Cross Spaceship socks are worn by Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, during a July 26 hearing by the House subcommittee on national security, the border, and foreign affairs to discuss unidentified anomalous phenomena. Greg Nash Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) unexpectedly pauses while speaking to reporters July 26 after the weekly policy luncheon. McConnell left briefly and returned to answer questions. Greg Nash A man looks at a riverside park that was flooded due to enhanced rains brought about by Typhoon Doksuri on July 27 in Marikina, Philippines. Doksuri lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain, leaving several people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides, officials said. Associated Press/Aaron Favila Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and other senators participate in a July 27 photo op prior to their meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Tierney L. Cross Contrasting groups of supporters for the incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat Brandon Presley wave their respective candidates’ signs July 27 at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Associated Press/Rogelio V. Solis A tour guide fans herself while working July 27 in Times Square as temperatures rose in New York. Swaths of the United States were sweltering under an onslaught of searing temperatures this week, and around one-third of Americans were under some type of heat advisory. Associated Press/John Minchillo Members of the House leave the Capitol following the last vote July 27 before a five-week district work period. Greg Nash White House plays up Fox Business host comments: ‘There goes that recession talk’ Photos of the Week: Israeli president’s address, a wildfire and congressional picnic Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Tierney L. Cross and Valerie Morris

