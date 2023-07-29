trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN

by Nick Robertson - 07/29/23 8:37 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/29/23 8:37 AM ET
Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A federal judge in Florida has thrown out former President Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN, in which the former president alleged that the network’s use of the term “the Big Lie” associates him with Hitler.

The lawsuit cites five times when CNN commentators and writers used “the Big Lie” to refer to Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent and stolen. The term is generally associated with the Nazis, and the origin of the term is associated with Adolf Hitler’s accusations of wrongdoing against Jewish people.

In dismissing the case on Friday, the judge ruled that the term’s use is opinion, not fact, and therefore not liable under defamation law.

“Trump complains that CNN described his election challenges as ‘the Big Lie.’ Trump argues that ‘the Big Lie’ is a phrase attributed to Nazi Party politician Joseph Goebbels and that CNN’s use of the phrase wrongly links Trump with the Hitler regime in the public eye. This is a stacking of inferences that cannot support a finding of falsehood,” Judge Raag Singhal wrote.

Singhal also wrote that defamation is significantly more difficult to commit against public figures, especially those as prominent as former presidents.

Additionally, he said that just the use of the term “the Big Lie” does not inherently connect Trump to Nazis.

“CNN’s use of the phrase ‘the Big Lie’ in connection with Trump’s election challenges does not give rise to a plausible inference that Trump advocates the persecution and genocide of Jews or any other group of people,” the decision reads. 

“The Court finds Nazi references in the political discourse (made by whichever ‘side’) to be odious and repugnant. But bad rhetoric is not defamation when it does not include false statements of fact.”

The exact origin of the term is disputed, but it is generally attributed to either Hitler or Goebbels.

It is most closely associated with the quote, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it,” often attributed to Goebbels.

The suit cited uses of the term by CNN host Jake Tapper, former commentator Chris Cillizza, and writer Ruth Ben-Ghiat.

Trump initially requested a $475 million judgment against the company.

Tags Adolf Hitler CNN Donald Trump Jake Tapper Joseph Goebbels trump defamation cnn

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  4. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  5. DeSantis faces backlash from Black conservatives 
  6. GOP Rep. John James slams DeSantis for curriculum comments on ...
  7. 5 takeaways as Trump’s legal troubles mount
  8. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  9. Judge in Hunter Biden case bans attorneys from calling clerk after bizarre ...
  10. Stefanik argues new charges against Trump show ‘our justice system is ...
  11. Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
  12. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  13. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  14. George Conway on latest Trump charges: ‘There is literally a smoking arsenal ...
  15. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  16. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  17. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  18. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
Load more