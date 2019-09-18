CNN announces details for LGBTQ town hall

CNN on Wednesday announced the details of a town hall for Democratic presidential candidates focused on LGBTQ issues.

Nine Democratic White House hopefuls will attend the town hall in Los Angeles on Oct. 10 — coinciding with the 31st anniversary of National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, CNN wrote in a news release.

During the 4 ½-hour event, candidates will appear back to back in half-hour interviews in which they will take questions from a CNN moderator as well as the audience, the news release said.

The candidates attending are former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Katie Pavlich: The Democrats' desperate do-overs MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Biden leads in new national poll, Warren close behind in second place MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegKavanaugh impeachment push hits Capitol buzz saw 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE (D), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Katie Pavlich: The Democrats' desperate do-overs Biden leads in new national poll, Warren close behind in second place MORE (D-N.J.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharMark Mellman: The most important moment in history? Democrats press for action on election security Antitrust enforcers in turf war over Big Tech MORE (D-Minn.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and businessman Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerGabbard drives coverage in push to qualify for October debate Bennet launches first TV ads in Iowa How Tom Steyer wins the presidency MORE.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJimmy Carter: 'I hope there's an age limit' on presidency 2020 candidates keep fitness on track while on the trail Mark Mellman: The most important moment in history? MORE (I-Vt.) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden leads in new national poll, Warren close behind in second place California poll: Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field; Harris takes fifth The Hill's Morning Report - What is Trump's next move on Iran? MORE both declined invitations to participate, citing scheduling conflicts, according to CNN.

Invitations were extended to candidates who have qualified for the next round of Democratic primary debates in October.

The LGBTQ town hall comes after the third round of Democratic primary debates, with the most recent round taking place last week. ABC News and Univision moderators who hosted the debate came under fire for failing to bring up LGBTQ rights during the showdown, which hosted 10 candidates in Houston.

LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD will host its own presidential forum centered on LGBTQ-specific issues in Iowa on Sept. 20.