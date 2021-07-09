Photos of the Week: Therapy dog, Surfside memorial and Chinese dancers

A knocked down tree blocks a sidewalk near the Washington Monument on Friday following a severe thunderstorm the night before. Investigators from the National Weather Service are considering it to be a possible tornado. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the “Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial” near the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building in Florida on Thursday. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Appointees to the new Jan. 6 Select Committee address reporters after informally meeting on Thursday. Greg Nash

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams, actress and activist Sophia Bush and epidemiologist Jessica Malaty Rivera speak with each other before the start of a Select subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on Thursday about how to counter vaccine hesitancy. Drew Angerer/Getty Images



U.S. Capitol Police officers greet a therapy dog from Anne Arundel County on Thursday. Greg Nash

Workers prepare for an unveiling ceremony for Lady Liberty’s “Little Sister” statue from France after it is installed on Ellis Island on Thursday in New York. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

Royal fan John Loughrey poses with balloons as supporters gather to mark what would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday. Leon Neal/Getty Images

People listen to former President Trump’s address during a tour of an unfinished section of the border wall on Wednesday in Pharr, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images



Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hugs Gladys Sicknick on Tuesday as the House votes for a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Sicknick is the mother of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died as a result of the attack. Greg Nash

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) comforts a survivor of a drunk-driver accident at a press conference on Wednesday. Julia Nikhinson

A plebe is given a cover on Induction Day at the U.S. Naval Academy Wednesday in Annapolis, Md. More than 1,100 new midshipmen arrived as part of the Naval Academy’s class of 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) shows off his Route 66 socks before addressing reporters during a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the INVEST in America Act. Greg Nash

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) after a Tuesday enrollment ceremony for Congressional Review Act resolutions rolling back Trump-era laws. Julia Nikhinson



Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is seen at the National Mall on Tuesday with protesters in favor of ending fossil fuel subsidies. Julia Nikhinson

Dancers perform at a mass gala marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party on Tuesday at the Olympic Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

