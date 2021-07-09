Photos of the Week: Trump, fireworks and Kermit the Frog

People watch fireworks at the National Mall during Fourth of July celebrations in Washington. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Former President Trump leaves after speaking to supporters at a Sunday rally in Sarasota, Fla. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Haitian police search for evidence Wednesday outside of late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s residence in Port-au-Prince. The president was killed during an attack at his home. Valerie Baeriswy/AFP via Getty Images

First responders and essential workers participate in a Wednesday parade to celebrate workers who guided New York through the COVID-19 pandemic. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People meet at St. Joseph Church in Miami Beach, Fla., on Wednesday before attending a vigil to pray for victims of the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

James Craig Page stacks stones Thursday on the shores of Eye Cave beach in Dunbar, Scotland. The European Stone Stacking Championships close out the events of the 33rd Edinburg Science Festival. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

An installation of fabric squares titled “Bridges, Not Walls” by artist Luke Jerram covers the Llangollen Bridge on Thursday before the start of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Denbighshire. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

People protest outside the Texas state Capitol in Austin during a voting rights rally on Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) called the legislature into a special session to address voting laws, border security and other items. Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

A Labradoodle named Buddy cools off at the Quiet Waters Dog Beach as the heat index rises to triple digits in Annapolis, Md., on Wednesday. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Kermit the Frog performs for “A Capitol Fourth” during Independence Day celebrations in Washington. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Photos curated by Ashley Perks and Madeline Monroe

{mosads}