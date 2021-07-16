Photos of the Week: Wildfires, Texas Democrats and an icon

Italian fans in Rome on Monday celebrate the country’s victory in the Euro 2020 final match against England. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

A loyalist celebrates Sunday with a Union Jack flag as the 11th night bonfire, which marks the beginning of the annual Protestant 12th of July celebrations is lit in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

In this handout provided by the Oregon Department of Forestry, a firefighting tanker drops flame retardant over the Grandview Fire on Sunday northeast of Sisters, Ore. Oregon Department of Forestry/Getty Images



Former Haitian Senate President Youri Latortue is escorted by bodyguards as he leaves a courthouse on Monday in Port-au-Prince. Prosecutors have asked senior political figures such as Latortue to meet with officials for questioning as part of the investigation into the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. Richard Pierrin/Getty Images



Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson (D) leads a rendition of “We Shall Overcome” during a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday after Texas House Democrats left the state to prevent a Republican-led elections reform bill from getting a vote. Greg Nash



Pop star and Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo makes a brief statement to reporters at the beginning of the daily press briefing at the White House on Wednesday. Rodrigo is partnering with the Biden administration to promote COVID-19 vaccination outreach to her young fans. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Biden speak to reporters after Biden arrived at the Capitol Wednesday for a luncheon with Senate Democrats to discuss infrastructure. Greg Nash



A duck is seen bathing in the Reflecting Pool by the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday. Greg Nash



Supporters of Britney Spears are seen at a Wednesday #FreeBritney rally at the Lincoln Memorial. Greg Nash



Protesters gather in front of the Versailles restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Wednesday to show support for the people in Cuba. On July 11, thousands of Cubans took to the streets across the country to protest pandemic restrictions, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and their government in general. Joe Raedle/Getty Images



People demonstrate Thursday outside the White House to protest German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit and her opposition to a temporary World Trade Organization coronavirus vaccine production wavier. Greg Nash



A child pushes his face into the front window with a view of the iconic 1970 Porsche 917K in Steve McQueen’s “Le Mans” on display at Sotherby’s in New York on Thursday. The famous Porsche will be auctioned off next month at Monterey Car Week in California and is expected to fetch between $16 million and $18.5 million. John Angelillo/UPI Photo



Damage is seen in a flooded street in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in western Germany on Thursday. German authorities said at least 58 people had likely died after massive storms, an increase of an earlier toll of 45 dead. Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images



President Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images



Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) shouts slogans in support of voting rights while being arrested during a Thursday protest in the atrium of Hart Senate Office Building. Sarah Silbiger/UPI Photo



Farmers and tradespeople drive in a Friday protest convoy through Warkworth in Auckland, New Zealand. Farmers and rural residents are protesting around New Zealand over new government regulations on diesel and higher emission vehicles, which have become known as the “ute tax.” Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Ashley Perks and Madeline Monroe

