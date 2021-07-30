Photos of the Week: Olympic sabre semi-finals, COVID-19 vigil and a loris



People hold candles at a vigil, hosted by Marked by COVID, as the names of people who died of COVID-19 are read aloud at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on July 26. Julia Nikhinson



A burned out car sits in front of a home destroyed by the Dixie fire on July 26 in Indian Falls, Calif. The Dixie fire, the largest wildfire in California, has burned nearly 200,000 acres and destroyed at least 20 structures. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



A wildlife ranger carries a rescued Javan slow loris, one of the most endangered primate species in the world, undergoing rehabilitation before being released back into the wild in Pekanbaru, Indonesia, on July 26. Wahyudi/AFP/Getty Images



Children run around among pigeons in front of the “Marble Arch Mound” on July 28 in London, England. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) hugs Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone before the first hearing of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol on July 27. Brendan Smialowski/Pool



Aquilino Gonell, a Capitol Police sergeant and Army veteran, wipes a tear during the first hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol on July 27. Chip Somodevilla/Pool



A supporter and protester face off near a news conference with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) on Tuesday. Sarah Silbiger/UPI Photo



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from nurse Gordana Nezich on July 28 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Michael Bradley/Getty Images



American swimmer Katie Ledecky competes in the Women’s 200m freestyle finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo



A runner passes Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) as they speak prior to a press conference about climate change on July 28. Greg Nash



Luigi Samele of Italy and Áron Szilágyi of Hungary compete in the Men’s sabre team semi-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28 in Chiba, Japan. Patrick Smith/Getty Images



Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) addresses reporters after a key vote regarding bipartisan infrastructure legislation on July 28. Greg Nash



Visitors watch an immersive exhibit during the “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” press preview at Old Truman Brewery on July 29 in London. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images



Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin greets supporters after announcing his proposed budget plan if elected during an event at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Va., on July 29. Greg Nash



Sunisa Lee of the United States, Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee take a selfie with their medals following the Women’s individual artistic gymnastics all-around final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo



Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) comments on Rep. Scott Perry’s (R-Pa.) tie before a House Freedom Caucus press conference on July 29. Julia Nikhinson



Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) is arrested by Capitol Police while protesting for voting rights outside the Hart Senate Office Building on July 29. Julia Nikhinson



Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) kisses his wife, Shelby Hoebeke, during a ceremonial swearing-in on July 30. Ellzey replaces the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) who died from the coronavirus. Greg Nash

President Biden holds a note from a staff member during a virtual meeting with Vice President Harris and governors to discuss wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts on July 30. Sarah Silbiger/UPI Photo

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

