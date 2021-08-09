Photo highlights from the Tokyo Olympics

Germany’s Patrick Hausding and Laura Ludwig bike through Tokyo’s Olympic Village on July 21 after they were announced as their country’s flag bearers for the games’ opening ceremony. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Fireworks shoot off during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 23. François-Xavier Marit/AFP/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden cheers on July 24, at the first day of the swimming competition, during the Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo

American Katie Ledecky prepares to compete in the women’s 400-meter freestyle final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 26. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

India Pagan of Puerto Rico and Siyu Wang of China tussle for possession of a loose ball during the first half of a women’s preliminary basketball game on July 27 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Yuxi Chen and Jiaqi Zhang of China compete in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform diving finals at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 27. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo

Brazil’s Abner Teixeira, right, celebrates after beating Jordan’s Hussein Ishaish on July 30 in the men’s heavy (81-91kg) quarterfinal at Kokugikan Arena. Ueslei Marcelino/Pool/Getty Images

Argentina’s Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli compete on Aug. 1 in the mixed multihull Nacra 17 foiling race sailing competition. Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images

Teammates of American Robert Finke, who won gold, cheer him on during the men’s 1,500-meter freestyle final on Aug. 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo

Japan’s Ito Mima serves Aug. 5 during the women’s team gold medal table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ahmed Tijan of Qatar waits for the ball in the men’s beach volleyball semifinal match between Qatar and Russia during the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 5. Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment celebrates after winning the men’s 110-meter hurdles on Aug. 5 during the Tokyo Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium. Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images

A Swiss runner readies herself on Aug. 6 at the starting line of the women’s 4×100-meter relay finals at Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo

India’s Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw final on Aug. 7 in Tokyo. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Russia’s Mariya Lasitskene and Australia’s Nicola McDermott celebrate their respective gold and silver medals after the women’s high jump final on Aug. 7 in Tokyo. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The light of the Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 8. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Fireworks are set off at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 8. Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images

The elite acrobatic team Patrouille de France fly over the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Aug. 8 as a crowd watches during the Olympic Games handover ceremony. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Photos curated by Madeline Monroe and Greg Nash.

{mosads}