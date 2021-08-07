trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

A week in wildfires

by The Hill staff - 08/07/21 1:47 PM ET
A deer stands in a haze of smoke near a row of burned cars
Getty Images

A fire crew member cleans up in a division of the Bootleg Fire on July 25 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest of Oregon. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland /AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Dee McCauley, a Bly, Ore., resident, holds her cat near her destroyed property on July 22. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

 

 

 

Smoke billows from the Dixie Fire above the Plumas National Forest in Plumas and Butte counties in California on July 21. Peter DaSilva/UPI

 

 

A firefighter watches the River Fire, which burned 1,400 acres near the town of Colfax, Calif., on Aug. 4. Peter DaSilva/UPI Photo

 

 

Smoke covers the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, due to fires burning near Mount Parnitha on Aug. 4. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

A Greenville home is consumed by flames as the Dixie fire continues to burn in California on Aug. 5. Josh Edelson /AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Firefighters attempt to put out a fire as flames spread over a highway in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 5. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

 

 

Santa Rosa firefighters extinguish a fire on a Lake Almanor West entrance sign of a residential community during the Dixie Fire in Chester, Calif., on Aug. 5. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Smoke rises from a burned forest in the village of İkizce in Turkey on Aug. 6. Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

A deer stands in a haze of smoke near a row of burned cars as the Dixie Fire burns in Greenville, Calif., on Aug. 6. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

 

 

Regina Rutledge puts her hands on her face at a Dixie Fire evacuation center in Susanville, Calif., on Aug. 6. Rutledge, a Chester, Calif., resident, has been living in her truck and was told that it will be at least 10 days before she can return. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

 

Photos curated by Greg Nash.

 

{mosads}

Tags A week in wildfires bootleg California wildfires Climate change Dixie Greece wildfires Oregon wildfires Photo Essay Photos of the week Turkey wildfires Wildfire photos

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House approves bill legalizing...
  2. Biden called for US energy...
  3. Cawthorn in response to...
  4. Biden’s ‘absolute’ defense...
  5. Trump’s Russia posture comes...
  6. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  7. Ukrainian civilians executed,...
  8. Democrats fractured on response to...
  9. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  10. Centrists and liberals fighting to...
  11. Zelensky says he believes Biden...
  12. Harris says Biden administration...
  13. Russia falters in Ukraine but...
  14. Ex-GOP lawmaker pardoned by Trump...
  15. Ukraine regains full control of...
  16. Health Care — House passes...
  17. Gosar says his appearance at white...
  18. Native American tribe reacquires...
Load more

Video

See all Video