A week in wildfires
A fire crew member cleans up in a division of the Bootleg Fire on July 25 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest of Oregon. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland /AFP/Getty Images
Dee McCauley, a Bly, Ore., resident, holds her cat near her destroyed property on July 22. Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images
Smoke billows from the Dixie Fire above the Plumas National Forest in Plumas and Butte counties in California on July 21. Peter DaSilva/UPI
A firefighter watches the River Fire, which burned 1,400 acres near the town of Colfax, Calif., on Aug. 4. Peter DaSilva/UPI Photo
Smoke covers the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, due to fires burning near Mount Parnitha on Aug. 4. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images
A Greenville home is consumed by flames as the Dixie fire continues to burn in California on Aug. 5. Josh Edelson /AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters attempt to put out a fire as flames spread over a highway in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 5. Milos Bicanski/Getty Images
Santa Rosa firefighters extinguish a fire on a Lake Almanor West entrance sign of a residential community during the Dixie Fire in Chester, Calif., on Aug. 5. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke rises from a burned forest in the village of İkizce in Turkey on Aug. 6. Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
A deer stands in a haze of smoke near a row of burned cars as the Dixie Fire burns in Greenville, Calif., on Aug. 6. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Regina Rutledge puts her hands on her face at a Dixie Fire evacuation center in Susanville, Calif., on Aug. 6. Rutledge, a Chester, Calif., resident, has been living in her truck and was told that it will be at least 10 days before she can return. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Photos curated by Greg Nash.
