Photos of the Week: Infrastructure vote, India floods and a bear

Motorcycle enthusiasts gather for a group photo during the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Aug. 8 in Sturgis, S.D. The rally is expected to draw more than 500,000 people during its 10-day run. Scott Olson/Getty Images



Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) arrive to the Capitol for a vote to end debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Aug. 8. Greg Nash



People gather at City Hall to protest vaccine mandates on Aug. 9 in New York City. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced last week that as of Aug. 16, proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues with enforcement of the mandate to begin on Sept. 13. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images



Supporter Gina Gee waves an American flag at the location of the shooting death of Michael Brown Jr. on the seven-year anniversary of his death in Ferguson, Mo., on Aug. 9. Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014 after an altercation with the officer. Bill Greenblatt/UPI Photo



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) receives a signed helmet from Brandon Webb, battalion chief of the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue’s special operations division, during an event to give out bonuses to first responders in Surfside, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images



Displaced Afghans reach out for aid from a local Muslim organization at a makeshift internally displaced persons camp on Aug. 10 in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban has taken control of at least 10 provincial capitals, among other towns and trade routes, since the United States accelerated withdrawal of its forces this year. Paula Bronstein /Getty Images



A worker at the Valle Nevado Ski Resort near Santiago, Chile walks across a slope with no snow on Aug. 10. Ski resorts, which were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, are now being forced to end the season one month earlier than usual due to lack of snow. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images



President Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure in the East Room of the White House on Aug. 10. The Senate voted to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in a bipartisan 69-30 vote. Sarah Silbiger/UPI Photo



A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, carrying the Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Aug. 10 in Wallops Island, Va. The unmanned Cygnus cargo spacecraft will deliver more than 8,200 pounds of research equipment, crew supplies and hardware to the International Space Station. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images



Residents look out of their balcony at floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in the Chhota Baghara area in Allahabad, India on Aug. 11. Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images



Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) drinks a coffee as he listens to a question during a press conference on Aug. 11 to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the budget resolution as the Senate leaves for the August recess. Greg Nash



New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) speaks during a press conference Aug. 11 at the New York State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Hochul gave her first press conference after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that he will be resigning following the release of a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images



A brown bear holds an ice treat at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid on Aug. 12. Spain and Portugal were on alert for wildfires as a heat wave that has enveloped southeastern Europe in recent days shifted west toward the two nations. Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images



Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe addresses reporters at the first stop of the “DNC Build Back Better Bus Tour” at Port City Brewing in Alexandria, Va., on Aug. 12. Greg Nash



San Jose fire captain Brett Blean uses a chainsaw to cut down a tree that is on fire while battling the Dixie Fire on Aug. 12 near Westwood, Calif. The Dixie Fire has burned more than 500,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and currently stands at 30 percent contained. The fire is the second largest in California state history. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees emerge from a cornfield as depicted in the “Field of Dreams” film before participating in the MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa on Aug. 12. Pat Benic/UPI Photo

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

