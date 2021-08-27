Photos of the Week: Afghanistan evacuees, Paralympics and the French fire



A member of the far-right group Proud Boys and a left-wing counterprotester fight in a truck in Portland, Ore. on Aug. 22. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images



President Biden is given a Seattle Storm jersey by the team’s Jewell Loyd, center, and Breanna Stewart, right, on Aug. 23 during their White House celebration of winning the 2020 WNBA Championship. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo



Members of the U.S. Army survey flood damage on Aug. 23 in Waverly, Tenn., after heavy rains in the area left at least 22 people dead and more than two dozen missing. Brett Carlsen/Getty Images



Staffers bring food to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) office on Aug. 23 as Democratic moderates discuss the infrastructure bill and the budget. Greg Nash



Flag bearers Melissa Stockwell and Charles Aoki of the United States lead their delegation in the parade of athletes during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 24. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images



Kathy Hochul is administered the New York governor oath of office by Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore on a Bible held by her husband Bill Hochul at the state Capitol in Albany on Aug. 24. Hochul was sworn in just past midnight as the state’s 57th governor, the first woman to ascend to the office. She takes over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced he would resign following the release of a report by state Attorney General Letitia James that concluded he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Hans Pennink/Pool/Getty Images



Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark on Aug. 24 from a British Royal Air Force plane in England. Britain has so far evacuated 5,725 people from Kabul since Aug. 13, including more than 3,100 Afghan individuals and their families, according to its Defence Ministry. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) talks to Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) outside of the House chamber during a series of votes on Aug. 24. Julia Nikhinson



Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hugs Ilwad Hirsi, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter, before an Aug. 24 press event following a vote for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Julia Nikhinson



A health care worker moves an oxygen tank through a chapel converted into a coronavirus intensive care unit on Aug. 25 in Manila, Philippines. Hospitals in the Philippines are running out of beds for COVID-19 patients as the country struggles to cope with a huge wave of cases fueled by the more infectious delta variant. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images



Vice President Harris lays flowers at the Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) memorial site in Hanoi where his Navy aircraft was shot down by the North Vietnamese. She made the visit on Aug. 25, the three-year anniversary of McCain’s death. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) answers a question regarding Afghanistan during his weekly press conference on Aug. 25. Greg Nash



A freshly burned landscape is seen as the French fire continues to spread on Aug. 25, near Wofford Heights, Calif. The more than 20,000-acre French fire began on Aug. 18. David McNew/Getty Images

An Indigenous protester burns incense during an Aug. 25 march towards the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil. Thousands of Indigenous protesters marched in the Brazilian capital bearing bows and arrows and traditional headdresses, as the Supreme Court prepared to take up a case that could eliminate reservations on their ancestral lands. Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images



Volunteers and medical staff bring an injured man for treatment after a deadly suicide explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26. Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images



Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment are seen after an Aug. 26 rally outside the Supreme Court. Greg Nash



President Biden delivers remarks on Aug. 26 in the East Room of the White House on the terror attack that killed and wounded U.S. service members at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Stefani Reynolds/UPI Photo

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

{mosads}