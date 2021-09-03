Photos of the Week: Afghan refugees, Hurricane Ida and panda treats



President Biden and other officials attend the dignified transfer of the remains of fallen service members who were killed in Afghanistan last week at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Del., on Aug. 29. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images



An antigovernment protester dances among traffic on Aug. 29 in Bangkok. Antigovernment protesters have continued to hold rallies for weeks, often clashing with police, despite COVID-19 cases surging at record highs. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images



U.S. soldiers board a U.S. Air Force aircraft at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 30. Rockets were fired at Kabul’s airport the same day as US troops raced to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan and evacuate allies under the threat of ISIS attacks. Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images



Afghan refugees displaced from their homes due to the Taliban takeover board a bus for a processing center at the Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., on Aug. 30. Greg Nash



A building in downtown New Orleans is destroyed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30. AJ Sisco/UPI Photo



Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin announces his education, jobs and tax-cut plan at an event in Fairfax, Va., on Aug. 30. Greg Nash



Aerial view as wildfires burn pastures at Entre Rios Province wetlands on Aug. 30 in San Nicolas de los Arroyos, Argentina. More than 34.5 acres of wetlands have been scorched by wildfires. As firefighters continue working, the low humidity and extreme drought hinder their chances to contain the fire. Tomas Cuesta/Getty Images



Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of blood testing and life sciences company Theranos, arrives outside the federal court in San Jose, Calif., for the first day of jury selection in her fraud trial on Aug. 31. Nick Otto/AFP/Getty Images



President Biden speaks about the withdrawal of troops and embassy personnel from Afghanistan at the White House on Aug. 31. Pat Benic/UPI Photo



A council worker feeds birds around the Japanese Lake at the Auburn Botanic Gardens on Aug. 31 in Sydney prior to the first day of spring. Brook Mitchell/Getty Images



Patrick Anderson of Canada and Lee Manning of Great Britain fight for the ball in the men’s wheelchair basketball quarterfinal during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sept. 1. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images



A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in New York City early on Sept. 2 as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida swept through the area. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images



Chinese honor guards with caskets containing the remains of Chinese soldiers move into a cargo plane during the handing over ceremony at the Incheon International Airport on Sept. 2 in Incheon, South Korea. At a ceremony, South Korean soldiers handed over the coffins to the Chinese side to return the remains of 109 fallen Chinese soldiers from the Korean War. Ahn Young-Joon/Pool/Getty Images



Members and supporters of New York’s Afghan community hold signs as they attend an Aug. 28 march to raise awareness of Afghanistan’s refugee crisis. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images



Paule sits next to his “cake” to celebrate the panda cub twins’ second birthday at the Zoologischer Garten Zoo in Berlin on Aug. 31. John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images



A laboratory worker aids in the production of China’s Sinovac vaccine, produced by the Egyptian company VACSERA, on Sept. 1 in Cairo. Khaled DesoukiI/AFP/Getty Images



A woman demonstrates with Women Won’t Wheesht in front of a counter demonstration by trans rights activists on Sept. 2 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The National Records of Scotland recently issued guidelines stating that people may indicate male or female in the country’s 2022 census based on how they identify. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images