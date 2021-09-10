Photos of the Week: Gen. Lee statue, California drought, 9/11



People celebrate in the streets with members of Guinea’s armed forces after the arrest of Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde, in a coup d’etat in Conakry, Guinea, on Sept. 5. Cellou Bianni/AFP/Getty Images



Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, arrives outside the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus on Sept. 5 in Piraeus, Greece. Little Amal is a 11.5-foot puppet walking nearly 5,000 miles across Europe to highlight the plight of child refugees. Ayman Oghanna/Getty Images



Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, Calif., on Sept. 5. The lake is holding just 23 percent of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images



A scaled-down version of the West Indian Day Parade moves down Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Sept. 6. The annual parade, one of the largest in both New York City and the country, celebrates the Caribbean community and its diverse history. Spencer Platt/Getty Images



Afghan women take part in an anti-Pakistan protest near the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 7. The Taliban fired shots into the air to disperse crowds that gathered for an anti-Pakistan rally in the capital, the latest protest since the hard-line Islamist group consolidated power last month. Hoshang Hashimi/AFP/Getty Images



Jane Pettit and her son Neil Pettit look at the portrait of their son and brother, Officer Glenn Pettit, during the unveiling of the 9/11 Memorial Wall at the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York on Sept. 7. Glenn Pettit was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, while attempting to rescue the victims trapped in the World Trade Center. The association commissioned an artist to paint portraits of each of the 23 New York Police officers who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



President Biden consoles a resident of Manville, N.J., on Sept. 7 as Biden and congressional leaders tour the area affected by Hurricane Ida. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images



Cars are seen hanging over a ledge after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Sept. 7 in Acapulco, Mexico. The epicenter was located more than 8 miles southeast of Acapulco and more than 150 aftershocks followed through the night. Raul Aguirre/Getty Images



A Palestinian demonstrator runs in front of tires set on fire between cement blocks at the Israeli Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Nablus, Palestine, during confrontations with Israeli security forces following a rally on Sept. 8 in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images



One Betta, a Dutch shepherd, sniffs a mask for the scent of COVID-19 at an entry checkpoint at Miami International Airport on Sept. 8 in Miami, Fla., as a part of a 30-day pilot study by the Florida International University’s International Forensic Research Institute to use K-9s to detect COVID-19. Joe Raedle/Getty Images



Workers dismantle the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 8. The statue, erected in Richmond in 1890, was removed from Monument Ave. nearly a week after the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the state-owned monument to come down following several legal battles. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo



California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) waves with Vice President Harris at a “Vote No on Recall” rally at the IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in San Leandro, Calif., on Sept. 8. Terry Schmitt/UPI Photo



Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, left, and Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau discuss a point during the federal election French-language leaders debate at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, on Sept. 8.

Sean Kilpatrick/Pool/AFP/Getty Images



A picture of firefighter Walter Hynes is placed on his name at the Sept. 11 memorial on Sept. 9 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images



Locals and tourists view the “Time Machine” DeLorean used in the “Back to the Future” movies on Sept. 9 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as a part of the Cars at the Capital event through the month of September. Greg Nash



President Biden speaks with students in a sixth grade science class during a visit to speak about coronavirus protections in schools at Brookland Middle School in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 10. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

