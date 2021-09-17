trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Photos of the Week: Renewable energy, gymnast testimonies and a Met Gala dress

by The Hill staff - 09/17/21 6:04 PM ET

President Biden arrives on stage for a final campaign stop on on Sept. 13, the eve of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recall election, at Long Beach City College. Newsom easily survived the vote. Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo

 


The empty northern and southern motorway is seen on Sept. 13 in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland remains under Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown restrictions as new community cases continue to emerge. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

 


Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sept. 13 arrives wearing a dress that reads ‘Tax The Rich’ on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

 


President Biden tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colo., on Sept. 14 before delivering a speech on infrastructure legislation and his Build Back Better agenda. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

 


A road sign in the Occitanie region in southern France is seen on Sept. 14 following heavy rains in the area. Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

 


Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) gives a bike pin to Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) during a Sept. 14 House Ways and Means Committee markup to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget reconciliation package. Greg Nash

 


California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner casts her ballot at a polling station in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 14. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

 


Service members salute the casket of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo as the national anthem is sung at her public viewing at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Mass., on Sept. 14. Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing last month at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

 


People demonstrate in a Sept. 15 rally in the framework of a general strike called by Uruguay’s Central Union against President Luis Lacalle Pou’s policies in Montevideo. Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images

 


U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles pauses as she testifies at a Sept. 15 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Pool

 


U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols speak to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Sept. 15 after testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Julia Nikhinson

 


Actress Angelina Jolie is seen at the Capitol, where she visited with U.S. Olympic gymnasts testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Sept. 15. Jolie has been meeting with politicians regarding the 25th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act. Julia Nikhinson

 


A dog walks by workers installing a fence around the Capitol on Sept. 15 prior to this weekend’s ‘Justice for J6 Rally’ for those arrested or killed during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Greg Nash

 


Fireworks explode over the Plaza del Zócalo in Mexico City during the annual Independence Day celebrations on Sept. 15. Alan Espinosa/Getty Images

 


The official edition of the first printing of the final text of the Constitution is held at Sotheby’s in New York on Sept. 17. The historical document is expected to sell for an estimate $15 million to $20 million when it goes to auction in November. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

 

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe. 

 

{mosads}

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Earl Blumenauer Gavin Newsom Joe Biden joe biden wind energy turbine mexico city fireworks alexandria ocasio cortez tax the rich dress met gala hearing usa gymnasts simone biles larry nassar case abuse dog security fence capitol gavin news Patrick Leahy Photo Essay Photos of the Week 2021 Vern Buchanan

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. House approves bill legalizing...
  2. Zelensky says he believes Biden...
  3. Biden’s ‘absolute’ defense...
  4. Trump’s Russia posture comes...
  5. GOP senators push Ketanji Brown...
  6. McConnell leans hard on GOP...
  7. Pope blasts Russia’s...
  8. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  9. Cawthorn in response to...
  10. Halper: Biden gaslighting...
  11. Health Care — House passes...
  12. Putin the Poisoner strikes again
  13. US to assist allies moving Soviet...
  14. Manchin: Biden’s repeal of Title...
  15. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  16. Centrists and liberals fighting to...
  17. Pentagon announces $300M in aerial...
  18. Gosar says his appearance at white...
Load more

Video

See all Video