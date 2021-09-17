Photos of the Week: Renewable energy, gymnast testimonies and a Met Gala dress

President Biden arrives on stage for a final campaign stop on on Sept. 13, the eve of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recall election, at Long Beach City College. Newsom easily survived the vote. Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo



The empty northern and southern motorway is seen on Sept. 13 in Auckland, New Zealand. Auckland remains under Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown restrictions as new community cases continue to emerge. Hannah Peters/Getty Images



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sept. 13 arrives wearing a dress that reads ‘Tax The Rich’ on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images



President Biden tours the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada, Colo., on Sept. 14 before delivering a speech on infrastructure legislation and his Build Back Better agenda. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images



A road sign in the Occitanie region in southern France is seen on Sept. 14 following heavy rains in the area. Sylvain Thomas/AFP/Getty Images



Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) gives a bike pin to Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) during a Sept. 14 House Ways and Means Committee markup to discuss the fiscal year 2022 budget reconciliation package. Greg Nash



California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner casts her ballot at a polling station in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sept. 14. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images



Service members salute the casket of Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo as the national anthem is sung at her public viewing at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Mass., on Sept. 14. Rosario Pichardo was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing last month at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images



People demonstrate in a Sept. 15 rally in the framework of a general strike called by Uruguay’s Central Union against President Luis Lacalle Pou’s policies in Montevideo. Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images



U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles pauses as she testifies at a Sept. 15 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Pool



U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols speak to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) on Sept. 15 after testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation. Julia Nikhinson



Actress Angelina Jolie is seen at the Capitol, where she visited with U.S. Olympic gymnasts testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Sept. 15. Jolie has been meeting with politicians regarding the 25th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act. Julia Nikhinson



A dog walks by workers installing a fence around the Capitol on Sept. 15 prior to this weekend’s ‘Justice for J6 Rally’ for those arrested or killed during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Greg Nash



Fireworks explode over the Plaza del Zócalo in Mexico City during the annual Independence Day celebrations on Sept. 15. Alan Espinosa/Getty Images



The official edition of the first printing of the final text of the Constitution is held at Sotheby’s in New York on Sept. 17. The historical document is expected to sell for an estimate $15 million to $20 million when it goes to auction in November. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

