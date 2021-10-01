Photos of the Week: Congressional Baseball Game, ashen trees and a beach horse

President Biden receives a COVID-19 booster shot on Sept. 27, in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Ken Cedeno/UPI



A forest of ashen trees are seen Sept. 27 at the Windy Fire in Hot Springs, Calif. The lightning-caused fire has expanded to more than 82,000 acres and is 2 percent contained. David McNew/Getty Images



Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Sept. 28 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images



Employees and family members sit in front of the local hydrometeorological substation in a flooded village in the central Thai province of Lopburi on Sept. 28 after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 30 provinces across the country. Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images



Fans of Britney Spears protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, Calif., during Spears’s hearing to end her father’s controversial guardianship on Sept. 29. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images



Actor Woody Harrelson greets Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) outside the House chamber on Sept. 29. Greg Nash



A woman reacts to the new public art project entitled ‘SEEINJUSTICE’ by the group Confront Art as it is installed in New York’s Union Square Park on Sept. 29. Spencer Platt/Getty Images



Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) poses with Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) for a photo prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29. Greg Nash



Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) is tagged out by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29. Greg Nash



President Biden speaks to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29. Greg Nash



Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) throws a pitch during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 29. Greg Nash



House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) kisses the Congressional Baseball Game trophy after the Republicans beat the Democrats 13-11 at Nationals Park on Sept. 29. Greg Nash



A light show is seen during the Sept. 30 opening ceremony for the Dubai Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. Karim Shaib/AFP/Getty Images



A man he walks with his horse at Bacuranao beach in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 30. Authorities of Havana announced the reopening of beaches and swimming pools, as well as the Malecon, after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images



Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) talks to reporters outside the Capitol on Sept. 30 to discuss the latest on Democrats’ spending bills. Julia Nikhinson



Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) signs the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act during an enrollment ceremony on Sept. 30. Greg Nash



Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts shake hands during a photo op after Barrett’s investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court on Oct. 1. Greg Nash

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

