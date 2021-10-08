Photos of the Week: Manchin, California oil spill and a podium dog

Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands after his election at the House of Representative’s plenary session in Tokyo on Oct. 4. Keizo Mori/UPI Photo



Supporters of legal abortion gather outside the Supreme Court on the first day of its new term Oct. 4. The high court is set to consider a Mississippi abortion law, with its proponents calling on the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo

Colombian police push back Haitian immigrants after authorities temporarily closed a ferry boat ticket office because of crowd control issues on Oct. 4 in Necocli, Colombia. Upwards of 20,000 immigrants, most from Haiti, have been waiting in Necocli for as long as a month for available seats to ferry across a bay and continue their journey into Panama in route to the U.S. John Moore/Getty Images



Capitol Police extract Dale Paul Melvin, 55, of Kimball, Mich., after he illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court and refusing to move for more than an hour on Oct. 5. According to Capitol Police, “the man refused to talk, made a statement to the effect of ‘time for talking is done,’ ” adding he had also come to the Capitol complex in August “and made concerning statements.” Greg Nash



Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugan, a former product manager, testifies before the Senate Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on consumer protection on Oct. 5. Julia Nikhinson



Workers in protective suits clean oil on Oct. 5 in an inlet leading to the environmentally sensitive Talbert Marsh wetlands after a 126,000-gallon spill from an offshore oil platform in Huntington Beach, Calif. The heavy crude oil spill has affected close to 25 miles of coastline in Orange County, with authorities closing beaches in the vicinity. Mario Tama/Getty Images



President Biden leaves the Oval Office for Marine One as he heads to Lansing, Mich., on Oct. 5 to promote the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda. Yuri Gripas/UPI Photo



Bubba Wallace celebrates with fellow driver Ryan Blaney after being declared the winner of the rain-shortened NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Ala., on Oct. 5, becoming only the second Black driver to win a cup race. Chris Graythen/Getty Images



Artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg helps to take down her installation “In America: Remember” honoring the more than 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. at the Washington Monument on Oct. 5. Julia Nikhinson



Red robed protesters from Extinction Rebellion take part in blockading the oil rig maintenance facility at Cromarty Firth Port Authority on Oct. 6 in Invergordon, Scotland. The group is calling for an end of fossil fuel extraction and support for a transition of skilled oil and gas workers into decommissioning and renewable industries. Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images



Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) makes a statement outside his office in the Hart Senate Office Building on Oct. 6 regarding the bipartisan infrastructure plan, the debt ceiling and other topics. Greg Nash



Iowa Sens. Joni Ernst (R) and Chuck Grassley (R) laugh as they wait for a press a conference Oct. 6 to discuss the situation at the border. Julia Nikhinson



A member of fire force personnel observes on Oct. 7 a multistory apartment building after it collapsed in Bangalore, India. Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images



Pope Francis’s cassock lifts up as he speaks on Oct. 7 at the Rome’s Colosseum during the International Meeting for Peace with leaders of various religions. Stefano Spaziani/UPI Photo

A staff member for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) takes photos of her puppy Jefferson on a podium before a press conference Oct. 7 to introduce legislation that would end the Food and Drug Administration’s mandate that experimental drugs must be tested on animals before they are used on humans in clinical trials. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images



Demonstrators protest in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on Oct. 8, the day the country was expected to reach the milestone of 600,000 people killed by COVID-19. Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty Images

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

