Photos of the Week: Climate protests, Blue Origin and a koala



Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pose for a photo prior to their meeting at the Capitol on Oct. 12. Greg Nash

Climate protesters on Oct. 11 demonstrate alongside a statue of President Andrew Jackson that was vandalized in front of the White House. Tasos Katopodis/UPI Photo



Protesters call for a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election during a demonstration by a group called Election Integrity Fund and Force outside of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Oct. 12. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images



An activist dressed as a debt collector holds a cutout of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a demonstration in front of the International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13 to ask rich nations to keep their commitment to support developing countries to tackle climate change. Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images



Vice President Harris meets with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados in the vice president’s ceremonial office on Oct. 13. Samuel Corum/UPI Photo



A woman receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination in a pachinko parlor on Oct. 13 in Osaka, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images



Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe celebrates after casting his ballot during early voting at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Va., on Oct. 13. Greg Nash



Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries wave during a media availability on the landing pad of Blue Origin’s New Shepard after they flew into space on Oct. 13. Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space on the 10-minute flight. Mario Tama/Getty Images



A firefighting helicopter makes a water drop as the Alisal Fire burns on Oct. 13 near Goleta, Calif. Pushed by high winds, the Alisal Fire grew to 6,000 acres overnight, shutting down the much-traveled 101 Freeway along the Pacific Coast. David McNew/Getty Images



A baby koala is seen at Wild Life Sydney Zoo on Oct. 14 in Sydney, Australia. After 109 days closed, the Wild Life Sydney Zoo and other tourist sites in Sydney reopened to the public. Mark Evans/Getty Images



Smoke billows as Lebanese Army soldiers take a position in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut on Oct. 14 after clashes following a demonstration by supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal movements demanding the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator. Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images



President Biden meets with Uhuru Kenyatta, president of Kenya, in the Oval Office on Oct. 14. Doug Mills/Pool/UPI Photo



Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin greets Murphy, a corgi owned by Warrenton, Va., resident Karol Anne Wayland, after an event focusing on education at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton on Oct. 14. Greg Nash



Climate protesters stage a sit-in outside the Capitol on Oct. 15. The group People vs. Fossil Fuels want President Biden to end fossil fuel projects and to declare climate change a national emergency. Greg Nash

