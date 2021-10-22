Photos of the Week: Manchin protestor, Paris Hilton and a mirror room

Police officers run to detain protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner disrupting the lighting of the Olympic flame at the ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece on Oct. 18. The flame will be transported by torch relay to Beijing, China, which will host the Feb. 4-20, 2022 Winter Olympics.

Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis



A statue of Harambe, the gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo, faces Arturo Di Modica’s “Charging Bull,” surrounded by bananas, in New York on Oct. 18 as part of a protest against wealth disparity. Associated Press/Richard Drew



Members of the Anglo-Iranian communities and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran hold a memorial service for British MP David Amess outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Oct. 18, 2021. Amess was killed on Oct. 14 during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. Associated Press/Kirsty Wigglesworth



Vice President Harris speaks with acting superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area Randy Lavasseur at a scenic overlook while touring Lake Mead in Boulder City, Nev., on Oct. 18. Harris is making the case for investment in climate resilience through passing the “Build Back Better” agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. Bridget Bennett/Pool/UPI Photo



Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) makes a phone call as he walks into the Capitol Rotunda on Oct. 19. Greg Nash



Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus pose for a photo outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington on Oct. 19 following their meeting with President Biden. Associated Press/Susan Walsh



The Jan. 6 House Select Committee holds a hearing to consider former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon in contempt of Congress on Oct. 19. Greg Nash



Smoke from fires billows at the scene of an airstrike in Mekelle, Ethiopia, on Oct. 20. Aid workers say Ethiopian military airstrikes have forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region. A government spokesman confirms that authorities had been aware of the inbound flight. The development appears to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, yearlong Tigray war. Associated Press



Paris Hilton arrives for a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss legislation for children placed in congregate care facilities. Julia Nikhinson



Jennifer Montalto leans on her husband Tony Montalto’s shoulder in court during Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz’s guilty plea on all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Oct. 20. The Montaltos’ daughter, Gina Montalto, 14, was killed in the massacre. Associated Press/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Amy Beth Bennett



A Greenpeace activist poses for a photo op outside the Capitol wearing a Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) mask portraying Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and President Biden as puppets on Oct. 20. Greg Nash



President Biden and Vice President Harris arrive for a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial near the Tidal Basin on the National Mall on Oct 21. Oliver Contreras/UPI Photo



Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) gestures about masks after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) reminds members about COVID-19 rules during an oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Oct. 21. Greg Nash



A protester sits to eat during an anti-government protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Oct. 21. Haiti is struggling with a spike in gang-related kidnappings after President Jovenel Moïse was fatally shot at his private residence on July 7 and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake killed more than 2,200 people in August. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix



Visitors lie down in a mirrored room as the Empire State Building looms above midtown during the grand opening of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, a skyscraper observatory on Manhattan’s iconic 42nd Street on Oct. 21. Associated Press/John Minchillo



People walk past the Brandenburg Gate as they take part in a ‘Fridays For Future’ climate protest rally in Berlin, Germany Oct. 22. Associated Press/Michael Sohn

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

{mosads}