Trump campaign sells 'Let's Go Brandon' T-shirts

The Trump campaign team sent out an email Thursday offering "Let's Go Brandon" T-shirts in return for any campaign donation of $45 or more.

The email reads in part: "You’ve probably heard it being chanted anywhere patriotic Americans get together. Well now, President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — Milley warns of 'Sputnik moment' for China WSJ publishes letter from Trump continuing to allege voter fraud in PA Oath Keeper who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 runs for New Jersey State Assembly MORE has put America’s favorite new phrase on a custom shirt. That’s right. President Trump has just authorized the release of his brand-new, limited-edition 'LET’S GO BRANDON' shirts."

The email goes on to say that the T-shirt is in "high demand," and is stated in the email as being "low stock." The email advertises it by stating, "Whether you’re at a concert, football game, or just out for a walk in the park, you’re probably going to hear someone say 'LET’S GO BRANDON.' Now you can have a shirt to match."

ADVERTISEMENT

The viral phrase "let's go Brandon" first came into popularity at a NASCAR race in Alabama, according to ABC 4. It was initially used in reference to NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, but when people chant or type "Brandon," they are not usually actually cheering for the NASCAR racer, according to ABC 4.

The phrase went viral after Brown was interviewed by Kelli Stavas. In the background of the interview, the crowd in the stands was chanting a political statement: "f--- Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to meet House Dems before Europe trip: report 21 House Democrats call for removing IRS bank reporting proposal from spending bill Overnight Health Care — Presented by Altria — Vulnerable House Dems push drug pricing plan MORE," ABC 4 reports.

That was not what Kelli Stavas heard, however, according to ABC 4.

“As you can hear the chants from the crowd — ‘Let’s go, Brandon,'” Stavas incorrectly stated while speaking with Brown, ABC 4 reports.

Since then, the meme has taken off, spreading across social media and being mentioned by high-ranking politicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan Jeffrey (Jeff) Darren DuncanNoem to travel to South Carolina for early voting event OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues GOP lawmaker demands review over FBI saying baseball shooting was 'suicide by cop' MORE (R) posted a picture of his "Let's Go Brandon" apparel on his Facebook page.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Greg AbbottTexas House to launch investigation into school library books Vicente Gonzalez to run in different Texas district after Abbott signs new map Abbott signs sports bill targeting transgender students in Texas MORE (R) tweeted about the phrase.

Let's Go Brandon!



From the record levels of inflation to the crisis at our southern border, Americans are fed up with Biden's dangerous, liberal policies. pic.twitter.com/9ALkW1WFeg — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 22, 2021

According to the Miami Herald, a rapper has also released a "Let's Go Brandon" rap song. The song has been topping iTunes charts for days on end.