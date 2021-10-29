Photos of the Week: Bipawtisan Dog Costume parade, California flooding and tiger cubs

A pickup truck crosses a flooded parking lot in Oroville, Calif., on Oct 25. A massive storm hit Southern California after causing flooding across the northern half of the state. Associated Press/Noah Berger



Young little Siberian tigers Kasimir and Kalinka play on a tree trunk at a zoo in Duisburg, Germany, on Oct. 25. The tiger twins were born in May and appear to be enjoying their first autumn at their close-to-nature enclosure at the zoo. Associated Press/Martin Meissner



Little Amal, a puppet meant to highlight the plight of refugees, is addressed by the Archbishop of Westminster Vincent Nichols on Oct. 25 as she makes her way through London on her 8,000-km journey across Europe. Leon Neal/Getty Images



Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks with White House staff after a meeting on Oct. 25. Greg Nash



The Washington Monument is seen from the Capitol Reflecting Pool at sunrise on Oct. 26. Greg Nash



Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) jokingly hides behind Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) to avoid reporters on Oct. 26 as they head into the Senate chamber for votes regarding judicial nominations. Greg Nash



President Biden addresses supporters of Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe at a rally in Arlington, Va., on Oct. 26. Julia Nikhinson



Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) speaks to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) as she leaves the Senate Chamber during a series of votes on Oct. 27. Greg Nash



Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) holds Mitch Tillis, dressed up as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), during the Bipawtisan Dog Costume Parade in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Oct. 27. Julia Nikhinson



Houston Astros player Jose Siri dives into home plate, scoring a run in the second inning in Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves in the MLB World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 27. Maria Lysaker/UPI Photo



President Biden arrives with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Oct. 28 for a House Democratic Caucus meeting to discuss the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Julia Nikhinson



Firefighters rally outside New York Mayor Bill De Blasio’s (D) residence Gracie Mansion on Oct. 28 to protest the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers. The city is bracing for a worker shortage as tens of thousands of municipal employees remain unvaccinated. Associated Press/Jeenah Moon



Former Vice President Pence addresses the 2021 Free Iran Summit in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28. Julia Nikhinson



Medical staff, in light blue, and funeral house employees close a coffin with a COVID-19 victim at the University Hospital in Bucharest, Romania, on Oct. 28. Over the past weeks, Romania has reported record numbers of daily new infections and deaths. Associated Press/Alexandru Dobre



A performance artist who goes by the name Mrs. Tan performs during an Oct. 29 rally calling for equal LGBTQ rights in Quezon City, Philippines. Activists are calling on the government to pass the Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity or Expression Equality Act. Associated Press/Aaron Favila



Greta Thunberg, center, arrives to join activists during a climate protest in London on Oct. 29. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland. Press Association via AP/Jonathan Brady

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

