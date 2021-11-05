Photos of the Week: Abortion rights activists, Virginia election and a Tihar dog



Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe reacts to a scary costume as he passes out candy during the Leesburg Halloween Parade in Leesburg, Va., on Oct. 31. Greg Nash



Cristina Vera leaves her house covered with ash from volcano eruptions, after collecting her last belonging at the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, on Nov. 1. A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks has spewed more ash from its main mouth a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. Associated Press-Emilio Morenatti



A general view of the runners and riders in action as they compete in the Melbourne 10 Sorry We Can’t Be There This Year Handicap at Laytown racecourse, County Meath, Ireland, on Nov. 1. Associated Press-Niall Carson



Abortion rights activists dressed in “Handmaid’s Tale” costumes are seen outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1 as the court hears oral arguments for Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas regarding the Texas abortion laws. Greg Nash



A woman bends down to light a candle at her loved one’s tomb during Day of the Dead at the the Arocutin cemetery in Michoacan state, Mexico, on Nov. 1. Eduardo Verdugo-Associated Press



A George Mason University student votes at Merten Hall in Fairfax, Va., on Nov. 2. Julia Nikhinson



Supporters of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe watch election results at an election night event at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner in McLean, Va., on Nov. 2. Greg Nash



Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker raises the Commissioner’s Trophy after the team’s win over the Houston Astros in game six in the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Nov. 2. Atlanta won the World Series four games to two. Johnny Angelillo/UPI Photo



Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin arrives on stage to address supporters at the Westfields Marriott Hotel in Chantilly, Va., on Nov. 3. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo



A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Nov. 3. Dogs are worshipped to acknowledge their role in providing security during the second day of Tihar festival, one of the most important Hindu festivals that is also dedicated to the worship of Hindu goddess of wealth Laxmi. Associated Press-Niranjan Shrestha



Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Nov. 3 as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. Associated Press-Noah Berger



People wait in lines to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program as Afghanistan’s economy struggles in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 3. Associated Press-Bram Janssen



Contractors work in an early season snow while installing a stone walkway in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Nov. 3. Associated Press-Hans Pennink



Campaigners from Ocean Rebellion, an environmental group, protest against the Marine Stewardship Council as the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 4. Associated Press-Alastair Grant



Members and supporters of the United Mine Workers of America demonstrate outside BlackRock headquarters, the largest shareholder of Warrior Met Coal Inc., in New York on Nov. 4. Associated Press-Mary Altaffer

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

