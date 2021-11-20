Photos of the Week: President Biden, Kenosha protests and a pardon for Peanut Butter

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) hugs his wife, Marcelle Pomerleau, at the conclusion of a news conference at the Vermont State House to announce he will not seek reelection on Nov. 15 in Montpelier, Vt. Associated Press/Mary Schwalm



Former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon gives a thumbs-up to a supporter as he departs the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15. Bannon has been indicted for contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before the commission investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Mike Theiler/UPI Photo



President Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 15. Greg Nash



A zoo curator using a kayak tries to catch a pelican in order to move it into its winter enclosure at the zoo in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Nov. 16. Associated Press/Petr David Josek



Michelle Wu was sworn in as Boston mayor during a ceremony at Boston City Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman and a person of color, to lead the city. Associated Press/Charles Krupa



Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) talks to a subway driver in the basement of the Capitol on Nov. 16. Julia Nikhinson



Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) leaves his office on Nov. 17 as the House prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with a sword. Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite



Floodwater inundates homes along a road on Nov. 17 in Sumas, Wash. An atmospheric river — a huge plume of moisture extending over the Pacific and into Washington and Oregon — caused heavy rainfall in recent days, bringing major flooding in the area. Associated Press/Elaine Thompson



Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) holds a pre-meeting photo opportunity with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Capitol on Nov. 17. Julia Nikhinson



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) answers a question during his weekly press conference on Thursday, Nov. 18. Greg Nash



Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) high-fives a Build Back Better Act mascot from the National Domestic Workers Alliance outside the House chamber during a vote on Nov. 18. Greg Nash



The Philippine Human Rights Act Coalition laid out 3,000 tsinelas, or flip-flops, on the National Mall to represent an alleged 30,000 killings under Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte. Julia Nikhinson



Protesters, framed by a peace symbol, stand outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 18 in Kenosha, Wis., during the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha last year. Associated Press/Paul Sancya



House Democrats cheer as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reads the vote count for the Build Back Better Act on Nov. 19. Greg Nash



In this photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency, farmers attend a protest demanding authorities open a dam to relieve drought-stricken areas of central province of Isfahan, on the dried up riverbed of the Zayandeh Roud river in the city of Isfahan 255 miles south of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 19. Several prominent actors and athletes joined the peaceful movement, urging the government to intervene to aid famers increasingly suffering from droughts that have worsened over the years. Hamidreza Nikoomaram/Fars News Agency via AP



President Biden pardons Peanut Butter during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on Nov. 19. Julia Nikhinson

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

