Photos of the Week: Schumer, ASU protest and sea turtles

A car that was stranded earlier in the month remains in floodwaters in a field near Sumas, Wash., on Nov. 29. People in Sumas, located near the Canadian border, were asked to evacuate voluntarily on Nov. 27 as communities in the area were dealing with flooding from a storm. Associated Press-Elaine Thompson



This image provided by the New England Aquarium shows Kemp’s ridley sea turtles swimming in a tank on Nov. 29 at the aquarium’s sea turtle hospital, in Quincy, Mass. Sea turtle strandings on Cape Cod are picking up after a slow start to the season, experts at the aquarium said. The aquarium has so far cared for almost 120 of the animals at its Quincy turtle hospital, the vast majority of which have been endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles. Vanessa Kahn-New England Aquarium via AP



Barbados’s Prime Minister Mia Mottley, left, and President Dame Sandra Mason honor musician Rihanna as a national hero during the presidential inauguration ceremony at Heroes Square, in Bridgetown on Nov. 30. Barbados has stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, becoming a republic for the first time in history. Jeff J Mitchell PA via Associated Press



A man tries to avoid pigeons as they take off from the sidewalk on Wall Street in New York on Nov. 30. John Angelillo-UPI Photo



Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) holds up her phone to play a hate-filled voicemail during a press conference on Nov. 30 held to call out Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) anti-Islamic remarks against her. Greg Nash



Pictures of Josephine Baker adorn the red carpet as a coffin with soils from the U.S., France and Monaco is carried towards the Pantheon in Paris on Nov. 30. Baker is to be symbolically inducted into the monument, becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor. Her body will stay in Monaco at the request of her family. Associated Press-Christophe Ena



Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 30. Brazil and Japan this week joined the rapidly widening circle of countries to report cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Associated Press-Jae C. Hong



Jewish community leader Susan Stern, Rabbi Aaron Glatt, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff participate in a menorah lighting in celebration of Hanukkah in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 1. Jim Lo Scalzo-UPI



People protest in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 1 as the justices hear arguments over a Mississippi law severely limiting abortion access. Julia Nikhinson



Students for Socialism protest on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus on Dec. 1, demanding that Kyle Rittenhouse not be allowed to enroll at the school. Protesters were demanding the university disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder last month in deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha. Associated Press-Matt York



Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. on Dec. 1. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing four students and wounding seven other people on Nov. 30. Associated Press-Paul Sancya



Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and fifth-grader Michael Mavris look up at the newly lit Capitol Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The 84-foot white fir from Six Rivers National Forest in California will be lit every night until Jan. 1. Julia Nikhinson



Demonstrators near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea stage a rally on Dec. 2 to support the South Korea-U.S. alliance. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that China’s pursuit of hypersonic weapons “increases tensions in the region” and vowed the U.S. would maintain its capability to deter potential threats posed by Beijing. Ahn Young-joon-Pool-Associated Press



President Biden delivers remarks after receiving a briefing from his COVID-19 response team and National Institutes of Health officials regarding the omicron variant at the NIH in Bethesda, Md., on Dec. 2. Oliver Contreras-UPI Photo



A lawmaker arrives to the House Chamber on Dec. 2 for a series of votes including on a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government until Feb. 18. Greg Nash



Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) gives a brief statement on the Dec. 2 vote for a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government until Feb. 18. The Senate passed the resolution 69-28 later in the evening. Greg Nash



Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) wave to reporters and photographers as they race to the airport on Dec. 2. after a vote for a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government until Feb. 18. Greg Nash

