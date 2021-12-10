Photos of the Week: Former Sen. Dole lies in state, Capitol sunset and Instagrinch



President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 44th Honorees for lifetime artistic achievements include operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, actress Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell. Al Drago/UPI Photo



Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to activist for female education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai speak in the Treaty Room at the State Department on Dec. 6. Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta



Opposition Congress party supporters shout slogans during a protest against rising inflation at Jantar Mantar, an area near the Indian Parliament where citizens from across the country assemble for demonstrations, in New Delhi, India, on Dec. 7. Associated Press/Altaf Qadri



President Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects while visiting the World War II Memorial on the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7. Michael Reynolds/UPI Photo



ParentsTogether hold a photo op with an ‘Instagrinch’ near the Capitol on Dec. 7 prior to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri testifying before the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection. Eric Kayne/AP Images for ParentsTogether



Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is seen on the phone prior to the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Dec. 7. Greg Nash



People queue in line to wait for the coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 8. New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday. Hours-long lines snaked around testing stations in the capital amid a worsening virus crisis. Associated Press/Ahn Young-joon



Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves goodbye to new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and employees after a handover ceremony in Berlin on Dec. 7. Merkel was chancellor for 16 years. Associated Press/Markus Schreiber



Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) consoles Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) during a press conference on Dec. 8 to discuss a resolution condemning Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) use of Islamaphobic rhetoric and removing her from her current committee assignments. Greg Nash



Abortion rights activists protest outside the National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador, on Dec. 9. Lawmakers began debating a proposed bill to guarantee the right to abortion in cases of rape. Associated Press/Carlos Noriega



Elizabeth Dole kneels at the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), as he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda on Dec. 9. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik



Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a viewing of their union election on Dec. 9 in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks workers have voted to unionize over the company’s objections, pointing the way to a new labor model for the 50-year-old coffee giant. Associated Press/Joshua Bessex



Holiday decorations outside of Rep. Jason Crow’s (D-Colo.) office of Longworth House Office Building are seen on Dec. 9. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.) has spurred on his office neighbors to decorate for the holidays. Julia Nikhinson



Animal rights activist Carole Baskin walks through the Longworth House Office Building in between meetings on Dec. 9. Julia Nikhinson



The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9. Julia Nikhinson



President Biden greets Elizabeth Dole during the funeral of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), at the Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 10. Julia Nikhinson

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

{mosads}