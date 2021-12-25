Photos of the Year



Members of the House are sworn in during the first day of the 117th session of Congress on Jan. 3. Greg Nash



Rioters take over the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 after a “Stop the Steal” rally as Congress counts electoral collage votes for the 2020 presidential election. Julia Nikhinson



Reps. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) and Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) hand out pizza to National Guardsmen taking a break in Emancipation Hall on Jan. 13. 25,000 National Guardsmen are planned to be in place for the inauguration in response to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash



Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is seen before the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images



Vice President Harris fist-bumps Joe Biden after taking the oath of office during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Greg Nash



Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik



House Democratic impeachment managers walk to the Senate behind Clerk of the House of Representatives Cheryl Johnson, carrying an article of impeachment, and acting Sergeant at Arms of the House of Representatives Timothy Blodgett on Jan. 25. Greg Nash



A Capitol Police Officer pays her respects to Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and whose remains were brought to lay in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Feb. 3. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) adjusts a microphone before addressing reporters about losing her committee assignments on Feb. 5. Greg Nash



Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) as Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) take a selfie after the enrollment of the American Rescue Plan Act on March 10. The plan provides $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief. Greg Nash



Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) react to the verdict announcement of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on April 20. Chauvin was convicted of three counts of murder for killing George Floyd last summer. Greg Nash



President Biden greets Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Vice President Harris before giving his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on April 28. Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Pool



Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) addresses reporters following a House Republican Conference meeting where Stefanik was voted conference chair on May 14, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Greg Nash



A security officer indicates to the media to step back as Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16. Denis Balibouse/Pool/Associated Press



Members of the Congressional Black Caucus hold the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act during an enrollment ceremony on June 17. Greg Nash



Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that partially collapsed on June 24 in Surfside, Fla. Joe Raedle/Getty Images



Supporters of Britney Spears are seen at a #freebritney rally at the Lincoln Memorial on July 14. Greg Nash



Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) asks protesters outside the House chamber to raise their flashlights and hold a moment of silence for people facing eviction during the coronavirus pandemic shortly after midnight on Aug. 1. Julia Nikhinson



American gymnast Simone Biles performs her routine on the balance beam during the women’s individual apparatus artistic gymnastics final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Aug. 3. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo



Senate Minority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) watches as Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives first for his press conference after the weekly policy luncheon on Aug. 3. Greg Nash



Firemen and local volunteers carry hoses as they fight to extinguish a wildfire in Oren, Turkey, on Aug. 6 as the country struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades. Serdar Gurbuz/AFP/Getty Images



A member of the far-right group Proud Boys and a left-wing counterprotester fight in a truck on Aug. 22 in Portland, Ore. The Proud Boys and other far-right extremists fought with anti-fascist activists in Portland on the anniversary of a similar fight in 2020. Nathan Howard/Getty Images



Afghan refugees displaced from their homes due to the Taliban takeover board a bus for a processing center at the Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., on Aug. 30. Greg Nash



Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, Calif., on Sept. 5. The lake is holding just 23 percent of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images



Workers dismantle the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 8. The statue, erected in Richmond in 1890, was removed from Monument Avenue nearly a week after the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the state-owned monument to come down following several legal battles. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo



U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols speak to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) after testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the inspector general’s report on the FBI’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Sept. 15. Julia Nikhinson



People view the ‘In America’ art installation by Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg at the base of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Over 660,000 flags have been placed for each COVID-19 death in the U.S. Greg Nash



Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) talks to reporters outside the Capitol on Sept. 30 to discuss the latest on Democrats’ spending bills. Julia Nikhinson



Paris Hilton arrives for a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss legislation for children placed in congregate care facilities. Julia Nikhinson



Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin arrives on stage to address supporters at a election night event at the Westfields Marriott Hotel in Chantilly, Va., on Nov. 3. Ken Cedeno/UPI Photo



President Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 15. Greg Nash



House Democrats cheer as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reads the vote count for the Build Back Better Act on Nov. 19. Greg Nash



People protest in front of the Supreme Court on Dec. 1 as the justices hear arguments over a Mississippi law severely limiting abortion access. Julia Nikhinson



The sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 9. Julia Nikhinson



President Biden hugs a person while surveying storm damage from tornadoes and extreme weather in Dawson Springs, Ky., on Dec. 15. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Julia Nikhinson and Madeline Monroe.

