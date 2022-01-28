Photos of the Week: Breyer retirement, bridge collapse and White House cat Willow



Marchers make their way to the Lincoln Memorial during a march and protest against vaccine mandates on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23. Jemal Countess/UPI Photo



A Baltimore firefighter holds balloons given to him by neighbor Darlene Cucina as a group of firefighters sit on a stoop across the street from where several firefighters died in a building collapse while battling a blaze in a vacant row home on Jan. 24. Associated Press/Julio Cortez



Potential buyers are seen at the Washington, D.C., Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Jan. 24. Greg Nash



Migrants are rescued by the Italian coast guard off the coast of Lampedusa on Jan. 25. Seven migrants have died and some 280 have been rescued after they were discovered in a packed wooden boat off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. Associated Press/Pau de la Calle



A man takes a photo in front of the ancient Acropolis hill after a snowstorm on Jan. 25. A snowstorm of rare severity disrupted road and air traffic Monday in the Greek capital of Athens and neighboring Turkey’s largest city of Istanbul, while most of Greece, including — unusually — several Aegean islands, and much of Turkey were blanketed by snow. Associated Press/Thanassis Stavrakis



PETA demonstrators hold signs urging the National Institutes of Health to stop using monkeys and spiders in experiments during a protest at the Department of Health and Human Services headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25. Leigh Vogel/UPI Photo



President Biden looks at a coffee mug with Vice President Harris’s likeness as he visits Honey Made, owned by Viboonrattana “Moo” Honey, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25. Oliver Contreras/UPI Photo



Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, center, celebrates his election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with his father Leo Ortiz, from left, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Fernando Cuza moments after receiving the news on Jan. 25 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Associated Press/Manolito Jimenez



Indian army soldiers march through the ceremonial Rajpath boulevard during India’s Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi on Jan. 26. Thousands of people braved the morning chill to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, though the colorful spectacle was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Associated Press/Manish Swarup



Models wait backstage prior to the Viktor&Rolf Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection in Paris on Jan. 26. Associated Press/Thibault Camus



A traveler walks through the newly completed Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Jan. 27. Terminal B is set to officially open in the spring. John Angelillo/UPI Photo





Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement with President Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 27. Yuri Gripas/UPI Photo



President Xiomara Castro greets supporters at the national stadium during her inauguration as Honduras’s first female president in Tegucigalpa on Jan. 27. Associated Press/Moises Castillo



Protesters from multiple groups gather outside the White House on Jan. 27 to rally against U.S. involvement in a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Greg Nash



Willow, the Biden family’s new pet cat, wanders around the White House on Jan. 27. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added Willow, a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white feline from Pennsylvania, to their family. Erin Scott/The White House via AP



A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed on Jan. 28 is visible in the East End of Pittsburgh. The two-lane bridge collapsed early Friday, prompting rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from a dangling bus. Associated Press/Gene J. Puskar



A Ukrainian serviceman pats a dog sitting in a shelter on the front line in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Jan. 28. Associated Press/Vadim Ghirda

Photos curated by Greg Nash.

