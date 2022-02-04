Photos of the Week: Joe Biden, Punxsutawney Phil and Sarah Palin

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, center, celebrates with teammates on Jan. 30 after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the NFL’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. Associated Press/Eric Gay

Demonstrators march against gender violence, particularly against women’s disappearances and femicide, in La Paz, Bolivia, on Jan. 31. Associated Press/Juan Karita

Team USA hockey player Dani Cameranesi takes a photo of teammates Maddie Rooney, Nicole Hensley and Kelly Pannek before practice in Beijing on Feb. 1 as they prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Worshippers pray in front of lanterns during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong on Feb. 1. The celebration marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac calendar. Associated Press/Vincent Yu



President Biden and Vice President Harris meet with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in the Oval Office on Feb. 1. Leigh Vogel/UPI Photo



A woman holds a banner that reads, in Spanish, “Stop the injustice” during a Feb. 1 protest against the Supreme Court justices in front of the Court House building in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The ruling Peronist Front and many unions marched for an “independent justice” and against the Supreme Court, which they allege is prejudicial against them. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd





A worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 test at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 2 in Beijing. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko



Opposition congress party workers gather during a protest accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists, in New Delhi on Feb. 2. India’s opposition has been demanding an investigation into how the Israeli spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India. Associated Press/Altaf Qadri



Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., on Feb. 2. Phil’s handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. Associated Press/Barry Reeger



A fire engine carries the casket of Baltimore Fire EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo during a procession following a funeral service for him, Lt. Paul Butrim and firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler on Feb. 2 in Baltimore. The three fire officials died while responding to a vacant row home fire. A fourth firefighter was injured during the blaze. Associated Press/Julio Cortez



American flags hang over Fifth Avenue on Feb. 2 as thousands of police officers wait for the start of a funeral service for fallen New York police officer Wilbert Mora at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were gunned down in an ambush on a domestic violence call at a Harlem apartment. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

People check a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, on Feb. 3. President Biden said the U.S. raid killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. Abdulaziz Ketaz/UPI Photo

President Biden addresses the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol on Feb. 3. Greg Nash

Ana Nunez, a former executive with the NFL’s Washington Football Team, testifies Feb. 3 before the House Oversight and Reform Committee during a roundtable hearing called “Examining the Washington Football Team’s Toxic Workplace Culture.” Jim Watson/AFP/Pool

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby takes a question from a reporter during a briefing at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on Feb. 3. President Biden announced that the leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed Thursday, blowing himself up along with members of his family during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special operations forces in northwestern Syria. Associated Press/Andrew Harnik



Protesters take part in a small demonstration at Piccadilly Circus in London on Feb. 3 against the holding of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. Activists are calling the Beijing Olympics the “genocide games.” Associated Press/ Alastair Grant

Reps. Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), great granddaughter Lorna Rainey and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveil the Joseph H. Rainey Room at the Capitol on Feb. 3. Former Rep. Joseph H. Rainey (R-S.C.) was the first elected Black member of the House of Representatives and served from 1870 to 1879. Greg Nash



Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin sticks out her tongue as she leaves federal court on Feb. 3 in New York City. Palin’s libel suit against The New York Times went to trial Thursday in a case over the former Alaska governor’s claims the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. Associated Press/John Minchillo

Dancers dressed as hockey players perform at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies in National Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

