Photos of the Week: Marking COVID-19 deaths, Mt. Etna and Olympic snowboarders

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, center, with teammates react after losing the African Cup of Nations final soccer match against Senegal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Feb. 6. Associated Press/Themba Hadebe

Ziwei Ren of China, right, blocks Shaolin Sándor Liu of Hungary during the men’s 1,000-meter short track speed skating finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday. However, Liu was later penalized, losing his first-place finish to Ren. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

A woman holds a picture of her granddaughter, who was killed in the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion. Tires were burned to block a road during a demonstration outside the Justice Palace in Beirut on Feb. 7 in support of a judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work. Associated Press/Bilal Hussein

President Biden participates in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White house on Feb. 7. Leigh Vogel/UPI Photo

Members of Congress hold a moment of silence at the East Front steps of the Capitol on Feb. 7 to mark 900,000 American deaths due to COVID-19. Greg Nash

An Indian Muslim woman shouts on Feb. 8 during a protest in New Delhi against barring Muslim girls from wearing hijabs while attending classes. Muslim girls wearing hijabs are barred from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, a policy that has triggered weeks of protests. Associated Press/Altaf Qadri

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following a security concern Feb. 8 in Washington, D.C. On the far right is Nadine Smith, Dunbar High School principal. Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters during a post-luncheon press conference on Feb. 8. Anna Rose Layden

From left to right: Republican Sens. John Kennedy (La.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Steve Daines (Mont.) and John Cornyn (Texas) chat before a press conference on Feb. 9 to discuss rising crime issues around the country. Greg Nash

Courtney Painter, the daughter of Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter, carries a flag in Harrisonburg, Va., on Feb. 9 as she leaves a memorial service for father and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, who were killed in the line of duty last week. Associated Press/Steve Helber

Actress Angelina Jolie speaks on the modernized, bipartisan Violence Against Women Act during a press conference on Feb. 9 at the Capitol. Anna Rose Layden

Chloe Kim of the United States competes in the women’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Kim won her second gold medal in the halfpipe. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

Ukrainian servicemen walk on an armored fighting vehicle during an exercise in a Joint Forces Operation-controlled area in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Feb. 10. A peace agreement for the separatist conflict in Ukraine that has never quite ended is back in the spotlight amid a Russian military buildup near the country’s borders. Associated Press/Vadim Ghirda

Surfer Eric Rebiere of France goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge big wave competition at Praia do Norte in Nazaré, Portugal, on Feb. 10. Associated Press/Armando Franca

Smoke billows from the Mt. Etna volcano, as seen from Nicolosi, Sicily, in southern Italy on Feb. 10. Associated Press/Salvatore Allegra

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson speaks during a press conference following the Senate approval of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act on Feb. 10. Anna Rose Layden

President Biden discusses lowering health care and prescription drug costs at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Va., on Feb. 10. Greg Nash

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White of the United States takes off his helmet and waves after crashing on the final Olympic run of his career in the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 11. White finished fourth, with Japan’s Ayumu Hirano winning the gold medal. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

