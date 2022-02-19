Photo highlights from the Beijing Olympics

Torch bearers Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Jiawen Zhao of China light the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremonies at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 4. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Skiers fall while competing during the women’s 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 5 in Zhangjiakou, China. Associated Press/John Locher

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand competes in the women’s snowboard slopestyle finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 6. Sadowski-Synnott won the gold medal, Julia Marino of the United States took silver and Tess Coady of Australia won the bronze. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

Ziwei Ren of China, right, blocks Shaolin Sándor Liu of Hungary during the men’s 1,000-meter short track speed skating finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 8. However, Liu was later penalized, losing his first-place finish to Ren. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, of the United States, kiss after completing their routine in the team ice dance program during the figure skating competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 7. Associated Press/Jeff Roberson

Zhu Yi of China, center, is embraced by her coach, Wei Li, as she sits with the Chinese team after a poor performance during the women’s single figure skating short program competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 7. Zhu gave up her American citizenship to join the Chinese team. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Chinese gold medalist Eileen Gu reacts at the finish after her final jump at the Olympic freestyle skiing women’s freeski big air final at the Shougang venue of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 8. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after setting a new Olympic record in the men’s 1500-meter speed skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 8. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Natalie Maag, of Switzerland, prepares for her third run in the luge women’s singles at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 8. Associated Press/Mark Schiefelbein

From left, Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States, Stacy Gaskell of the United States, Chloé Trespeuch of France and Michela Moioli of Italy top the final hill in a semifinal heat in the women’s snowboard cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 9. Jacobellis won the gold medal, Trespeuch won the silver medal and Meryeta O’Dine of Canada won the bronze. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI Photo

A team member consoles Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States after she skied out in the first run of the women’s slalom at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 9. Associated Press/Robert F. Bukaty

Chloe Kim of the United States competes in the women’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Kim won her second gold medal in the halfpipe. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

Spectators watch the men’s snowboard cross finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

Nathan Chen of the United States performs during the men’s singles figure skating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 10. Nathan Chen won the gold medal, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan won the silver medal and Shoma Uno of Japan took home the bronze medal. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Latvia’s Martins Dzierkals, bottom, winds up under Team Sweden goalkeeper Lars Johansson after they collided during a preliminary round men’s hockey game at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 10. Associated Press/Matt Slocum

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White of the United States takes off his helmet and waves after crashing on his final run in the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 11. White finished fourth, with Japan’s Ayumu Hirano winning the gold medal. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

The Olympic rings are seen tattooed on the arm of Nina Roth of the United States as she competes during a women’s curling round robin match against South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics Feb. 14. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

China’s Fanyu Kang crashes in the women’s freestyle skiing aerials competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 14. Xu Mengtao of China won the gold medal, Hanna Huskova of Belarus won the silver medal and Megan Nick of the United States won the bronze. Bob Strong/UPI Photo

Erin Jackson of the United States wears her gold medal as she raises her arms during the medal ceremony for the women’s speed skating 500-meter race at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 14. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Members of the Czech Republic luge team pose for a photo as teammates Dominik Dvorak and Jakub Nosek slide past during the first heat of two-man bobsled at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 14. Associated Press/Dmitri Lovetsky

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee performs during the women’s single figure skating short program at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 15. The 15-year-old skater tested positive for a banned drug but was allowed to compete for the rest of the Games. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Team Canada players celebrate winning the gold medal in their women’s ice hockey gold medal match against the United States at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 17. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Finland’s Jon Sallinen collides with a cameraman during the men’s halfpipe qualification at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 17. Associated Press/Francisco Seco

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Russia perform during the pair figure skating short program at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 18. Richard Ellis/UPI Photo

Finland’s Petteri Lindbohm, left, and Russia’s Pavel Karnaukhov collide as they go for the puck during the men’s gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20. Associated Press Photo/Jae C. Hong

The United States and China arrive at the Olympic closing ceremonies at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 20. The 2026 games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Paul Hanna/UPI Photo

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris.

