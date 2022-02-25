Photos of the Week: Ukraine, Ketanji Brown Jackson and stallions



Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 on Feb. 20, while Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Associated Press/Chuck McQuinn

A volunteer looks at a column of fire in Santo Tomé in the province of Corrientes, Argentina, on Feb. 20. The fire that continues to ravage Corrientes has burned nearly 2,000 square miles. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a document in Moscow on Feb. 21 recognizing the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a preemptive move before Russia invaded the country. Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Icelandic stallions run together at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on Feb. 21. Associated Press/Michael Probst

Volcanic ash ascends from the southeastern crater of the volcano Mt. Etna as seen from Pedara in Sicily, Italy, on Feb. 21. The second-strongest paroxysm of 2022 produced volcanic smoke and ashes that rose for 6.2 miles, forcing the temporary closure of the nearby Vincenzo Bellini International Airport in Catania. Associated Press/Salvatore Allegra

Members of the Missouri Society of the Sons of the American Revolution stand after posting colors near the state of President George Washington in Lafayette Park on Presidents Day in St. Louis on Feb. 21. Bill Greenblatt/UPI Photo

Indian election officials look at a duty chart that shows their allotted polling stations on the eve of the fourth phase of polling for Uttar Pradesh state elections in Lucknow on Feb. 22. Associated Press/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Displaced people watch a United Nations helicopter carrying Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix land in Bunia, Congo, on Feb. 22. Lacroix replaced U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who had to cancel the three-day visit to the region and return to New York in light of the situation in Ukraine. Associated Press/Moses Sawasawa

Supporters cheer on the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People’s Convoy, on Feb. 23 in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. Associated Press/Nathan Howard

U.K. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward, Ukraine Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield sit together after a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Feb. 23. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” Associated Press/Emilio Morenatti

Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government. Associated Press/Evgeniy Maloletka

A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Associated Press/Emilio Morenatti

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during Fashion Week in Milan on Feb. 24. Associated Press/Luca Bruno

A police officer detains a demonstrator in Moscow with a poster reading “No war” during a Feb. 24 protest against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow and St. Petersburg on Thursday, protesting against Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities where activists were also arrested. Associated Press/Denis Kaminev

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) waves following his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 24. Joe Marino/UPI Photo

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 24 as President Biden addresses the nation on developments after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. Stocks fell off by more than 700 points at the beginning of the session one day after the invasion. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

A U.S. Secret Service police officer walks past the word “Murder” painted in red on the ground outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24. People gathered at the embassy to protest the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine. Jemal Countess/UPI Photo

Protesters show support for Ukraine as they hold a rally outside of the Russian General Consulate in New York on Feb. 24. Russia began a military operation with troops and missiles launched at Ukraine on Thursday. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House after President Biden announced her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on Feb. 25. Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.

