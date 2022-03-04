Photos of the Week: State of the Union, Ukraine vigil and Batman

A man dressed as Elvis Presley runs with others along the Las Vegas Strip during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon half marathon on Feb. 27 in Las Vegas. Associated Press/John Locher

The Krewe of Bacchus, an all-male Mardi Gras parade founded in 1968, rolls down St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans on Feb. 27. The 2022 Carnival season is the first celebrated since 2020, the year the first COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States. Bonnie Cash/UPI Photo

People use small boats to travel through flood water in Lismore, Australia, on Feb. 28. Heavy rain is bringing record flooding to some east coast areas and has claimed seven lives, while the flooding in Brisbane, which has a population of 2.6 million, experienced its worst flooding since 2011, when the city was inundated by what was described as a once-in-a-century event. Jason O’Brien/AAP Image via AP

A man dressed as superhero Batman stands on top of a pod on the London Eye on Feb. 28 ahead of the release of “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in cinemas across Britain on March 4. Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP

Washington, D.C., Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, from left, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and artist Gordon Kray unveil a statue of Pierre L’Enfant on Feb. 28. Greg Nash

A Virginia Senate staff member helps remove COVID-19 barriers after the session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., on Feb. 28. The barriers were up since last year’s special session. Associated Press/Steve Helber

Kashmiri Muslims pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on Mehraj-ul-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of the Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, India-controlled Kashmir, on March 1. Associated Press/Mukhtar Khan

Los Angeles school children run to see a giant puppet porcupine named Percy at Elysian Park in Los Angeles on March 1. Percy, a two-story puppet created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, is modeled on the prehensile-tailed porcupine native to South America, has a circumference of nearly 40 feet and has 2,000 foam quills. Percy was let out to celebrate next week’s opening of the zoo’s new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. Associated Press/Richard Vogel

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) speaks on the conflict in Ukraine during a press conference on Tuesday. Anna Rose Layden

President Biden gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress on March 1. Julia Nikhinson

Ukrainians prepare Molotov cocktails outside their homes in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 2. Russian troops entered Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering a Ukrainian resistance and a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI Photo

Stuffed toys and animals, reportedly brought by diplomats to represent how a vote on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will impact future generations, are present on some desks as the Eleventh Emergency Special Session on the Ukraine-Russia conflict continues in General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York City on March 2. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

Jon Stewart takes a selfie with Brian Willette, sergeant-at-arms of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, following a press conference discussing the Honoring Our PACT Act on March 2. Anna Rose Layden

People hold candles as they take part in a prayer vigil to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on March 2. Associated Press/Andrew Medichini

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) as Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) addresses reporters during a press conference on March 3 to introduce the Banning Russian Energy Imports Act. Greg Nash

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) in her office on March 3. Anna Rose Layden

President Biden hands a pen to journalist, author and female empowerment advocate Gretchen Carlson after signing into law H.R. 4445, the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, in the East Room at the White House on March 3. Leigh Vogel/UPI Photo

A couple crosses the medieval Charles Bridge as snow falls in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 4. Associated Press/Petr David Josek

A deer eats silk cotton flower inside the Kaziranga National Park east of Gauhati, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, on March 4. Declared a national park in 1968 and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Kaziranga National Park is famous for the one-horned rhino habitat apart from other animals and birds. Associated Press/Anupam Nath

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe.

