Photos of the Week: Ukraine, Holi and Carole King

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church deacons stand during the burial ceremony of Abune Merkorios, fourth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox church, at the Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 13. Eduardo Soteras/AFP/Getty Images

A fireman rescues a cat as others work to clear rubble near a building in the Obolon district near Kyiv, Ukraine, that was heavily damaged by a rocket on March 14 amid the Russian invasion. Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI Photo

Squatters display banners and a Ukrainian flag as they occupy a building that is believed to be owned by a Russian oligarch in London on March 14. Associated Press/Alberto Pezzali

Volunteers sew Ukrainian flags and first aid kits at a workshop in Lviv, Ukraine, on March 14. Associated Press/Bernat Armangue

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) discusses rising gas prices during a press conference following the weekly Republican luncheon on March 15. Anna Rose Layden

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) shows her phone to Breck Sasse and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) as they arrive to the Senate Chamber for a vote on March 15. Murkowski had just spoken on the floor about the Iditarod dog sled race that had finished. Greg Nash

Sahara dust moves in over the French city of Strasbourg on March, where it appears to color the sky with orange light. Here, the effect can be seen from the rooftop of the Strasbourg cathedral. Associated Press/Jean-Francois Badias

A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus clad in a traditional kimono runs on a pedestrian crossing at Ginza shopping district in Tokyo on March 16. Associated Press/Eugene Hoshiko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a virtual address to Congress on March 16 pleading for help from the U.S. government. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A child wears a pair of oversized glasses as Romania’s Jewish community celebrates Purim at the Coral Temple synagogue in Bucharest on March 16. Romanian Jews dedicated the Purim 5782 celebration to the Ukrainian people, praying for an end to war. Associated Press/Andreea Alexandru

Singer-songwriter and environmental activist Carole King testifies at a subcommittee hearing, “Fighting Fire with Fire: Evaluating the Role of Forest Management in Reducing Catastrophic Wildfires,” on March 16. Anna Rose Layden

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) chats with Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) while Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) speaks during a press event to mark the first anniversary of the Atlanta spa shootings on March 16. Greg Nash

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), from left, Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and radio host Joe Madison sing “We Shall Overcome” following the enrollment ceremony of the Emmett Till Antilynching Act on March 16. Greg Nash

An Irish Wolf Hound moves up the parade route at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City on March 17. John Angelillo/UPI Photo

President Biden and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin meet virtually in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17. Martin tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, D.C., for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Al Drago/UPI Photo

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) addresses reporters during a press conference on March 17 to discuss the suicide of Matthew Lawrence Perna on Feb. 25 while awaiting sentencing for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Greg Nash

Members of the “People’s Convoy” drive past the U.S. Capitol and Cannon Office Building on March 17. Greg Nash

Devotees cheer as colored powder and water is sprayed on them during celebrations marking Holi at the Kalupur Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, on March 18. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also marks the arrival of spring. Associated Press/Ajit Solanki

Photos curated by Greg Nash and Madeline Monroe.