Photos of the Week: Ketanji Brown Jackson, cherry blossoms and Oscar statues

Anti-abortion supporters speak with supporters of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson outside the U.S. Supreme Court on the first day of her Senate Confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 21. Bonnie Cash/UPI

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 21. Greg Nash

Derrick Lamb holds his son up to smell the cherry blossom trees at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 22. Anna Rose Layden

Tourists and locals enjoy the blooming cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., on March 22. Anna Rose Layden

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 22. Greg Nash

Patrick Jackson, husband of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, wears Benjamin Franklin socks to the second day of his wife’s confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 22. Anna Rose Layden

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about critical race theory during the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 23. Anna Rose Layden

People stand around a giant peace sign with the message “Stop Putin’s Oil,” put up by demonstrators ahead of a European Union and NATO summit in Brussels on March 22. Protesters called on EU leaders to impose a full ban on Russian fuels and to hold one minute of silence to honor the victims of war in Ukraine. Associated Press/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) hugs Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) after asking questions of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 23. Anna Rose Layden

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson tears up as her daughter, Leila Jackson, looks on while Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) speaks during the third day of Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings on March 23. Anna Rose Layden

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is embraced by her husband, Patrick Jackson, following the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on March 23. Greg Nash

President Biden, from left, talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as they arrive at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24. Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP

Artists from the Our Voice cultural movement perform during a march marking the 46th anniversary of the military coup in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 24. Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko

More than 1,100 fake body bags are placed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., by activists to demand change to gun control laws on the fourth anniversary of the March for Our Lives demonstration on March 24. Anna Rose Layden

Oscar statues are moved to their respective positions as preparations are underway for the 94th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 24. The awards will be held on Sunday, March 27. Jim Ruymen/UPI Photo

A refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine holds her dog after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania on March 24. Associated Press/Andreea Alexandru

A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from a fuel storage unit owned by the Ukrainian army following a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 25. Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd

Demonstrators of the Fridays For Future movement perform in Milan on March 25. Climate activists staged a series of worldwide protests to demand leaders take stronger action against climate change, with some linking their environmental message to calls for an end to the war in Ukraine. Associated Press/Luca Bruno

Truck drivers in Madrid protest against the high price of fuel on March 25. Spain’s government and the country’s main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. Associated Press/Manu Fernandez

Photos curated by Greg Nash, Anna Rose Layden and Madeline Monroe.

