trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
New Members Guide 2023

Colorado New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:11 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:11 PM ET

Rep.-elect Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.-7)

DATE OF BIRTH: December 1981
RESIDENCE: Lakewood, Colo.
OCCUPATION: nonprofit executive
EDUCATION: B.A., Metropolitan State University of Denver
FAMILY: husband, Ian Silverii; one child

• Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeated Erik Aadland for the open seat in Colorado’s 7th District, which was vacated after Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D) retired following eight terms.

Pettersen was briefly a candidate for the same seat in 2018 when Perlmutter ran for governor, but she dropped out when Perlmutter announced he was running for reelection instead.

Pettersen has served in the Colorado legislature for a decade. She served three terms in the House before being elected to the state Senate in 2018.

Pettersen is a Colorado native and the first in her family to graduate from high school and college, so has made funding for public schools a major priority of her political career.

Pettersen has been open about helping her mother, Stacy, overcome her struggle with addiction, and has used the experience to lead the fight against opioids in Colorado.  

— Nathaniel Weixel

Rep.-elect Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.-8)

DATE OF BIRTH: Dec. 23, 1980
RESIDENCE: Denver
OCCUPATION: Colorado state representative, pediatrician
EDUCATION: B.S., Regis University; M.D., University of Colorado
FAMILY: single

• Rep.-elect Yadira Caraveo (D-Colo.) will serve as the first representative for Colorado’s recently created 8th Congressional District.

She will be just the second Hispanic person and the first Latina to ever represent the state in the House of Representatives. Colorado previously sent former Rep. John Salazar (D) to the House, and his younger brother, current U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar (D) to the Senate.

Caraveo, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, beat Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer to take Colorado’s new seat.

Before graduating medical school at the University of Colorado, Caraveo was a union organizer at SEIU.

Caraveo, who will turn 42 shortly before taking office, was elected to the Colorado House of Representatives in 2019.

During her tenure as a state legislator, Caraveo focused her efforts on legislation around the environment, education, labor issues, pandemic relief, and lowering drug prices.

— Rafael Bernal 

Tags Ed Perlmutter Ken Salazar

More New Members Guide 2023 News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
  2. End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader
  3. Judge strikes down higher education portions of DeSantis’s ‘Stop WOKE Act’
  4. Warnock: Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks against family
  5. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  6. Hoyer, Clyburn to step out of leadership roles, clearing way for Jeffries
  7. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  8. Jan. 6 panel hits back at Pence over new interview
  9. These 12 GOP senators voted for same-sex marriage bill
  10. Court awards $6 billion in student loan relief to borrowers
  11. Paul to serve as top Republican on Senate oversight committee 
  12. Biden is planning a new digital currency. Here’s why you should be very ...
  13. TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop
  14. Megyn Kelly says she fell asleep during Trump announcement
  15. Senate passes marijuana medication bill
  16. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  17. Astronomer accused of posting ‘intimate’ image of meteor gets Twitter ...
  18. Texas Democrats ask feds to ‘intervene’ against Greg Abbott’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video