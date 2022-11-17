Georgia New Members 2023

Rep.-elect Rich McCormick (R-Ga.-6)

DATE OF BIRTH: Oct. 7, 1968

RESIDENCE: Suwanee, Ga.

OCCUPATION: emergency room physician

EDUCATION: B.S., Oregon State University; MBA, National University; M.D., Morehouse School of Medicine

FAMILY: wife, Debra Miller; seven children

• Rep.-elect Rich McCormick beat Democrat Bob Christian for the open seat to represent Georgia’s 6th Congressional District, which is newly redistricted.

McCormick is an emergency room physician and previously spent more than 20 years in the Marine Corps and Navy. In the Marines, he was a helicopter pilot and taught at Georgia Tech and Morehouse College. While in the Navy, he headed the emergency medicine department in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

His top issues are fixing the health care system in the United States, fighting crime to keep communities safe and the economy. He is also focused on tax relief for the middle class and the supply chain, as well as fully funding law enforcement and building a wall at the southern border.

Additionally, he wants to require identification to vote and defend the Second Amendment by ensuring that concealed carry is respected nationally.

— Alex Gangitano

Rep.-elect Mike Collins (R-Ga.-10)

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

DATE OF BIRTH: July 2, 1967

RESIDENCE: Jackson, Ga.

OCCUPATION: business owner

EDUCATION: B.A., Georgia State University

FAMILY: wife, Leigh Ann; three children

• Rep.-elect Mike Collins (R) defeated Democratic challenger Tabitha Johnson-Green to claim the open seat in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

Collins previously ran for congress in Georgia’s 10th District in 2014, advancing to the Republican primary where he was narrowly defeated by Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) who would go on to win the seat. Hice opted not to run for reelection in 2022, however, leaving the door open for Collins to win the Republican primary.

A native of Jackson, Ga., and son of a former congressman, Collins credits his first job sweeping the floor of his dad’s shop when he was 12 for instilling in him the value of hard work and an entrepreneurial spirit. At age 55, he is now the owner of Collins Trucking, a small business which ships freight throughout the nation.

Throughout the race, Collins described himself as “a conservative outsider” who wants to restore former President Trump’s “America first” agenda.

— Camdyn Bruce