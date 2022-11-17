Hawaii New Members 2023

trending:

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:12 PM ET
Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii-2)

DATE OF BIRTH: March 3, 1976
RESIDENCE: Kaneohe, Hawaii
OCCUPATION: co-director, Cyber Hawaii; external affairs director, Nisei Veterans Memorial Center
EDUCATION: B.A., George Washington University
FAMILY: husband, Kyle Michibata; two children

• Democrat Jill Tokuda notched a victory in Hawaii’s 2nd District, besting her Republican challenger Joseph Akana to claim the open congressional seat. 

Tokuda previously served 12 years in the Hawaii state Senate, working her way up to become chair of the Ways and Means Committee before stepping down in 2018 to launch an unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor. 

One of Tokuda’s biggest accomplishments as a state senator was sponsoring a bill establishing access to preschool for young children. As a state senator, Tokuda also sponsored bills that created more affordable housing for Hawaiians and ensured that certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act were codified into Hawaii law. 

Tokuda supports universal free college, stricter gun laws and abortion rights. 

— Camdyn Bruce

