Indiana New Members 2023

by The Hill staff - 11/17/22 3:13 PM ET
Rep.-elect Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.-2)

DATE OF BIRTH: Feb. 24, 1984
RESIDENCE: Granger, Ind.
OCCUPATION: businessman
EDUCATION: B.S., Indiana University South Bend; MBA, University of Notre Dame
FAMILY: Wife, Sallyann Yakym; three children

• Rudy Yakym will serve as congressman for Indiana’s 2nd District after defeating his Democratic opponent, Paul Steury, in a landslide. The seat was left open when Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) died in an August car crash.

Yakym was campaign finance director for Walorski in 2011 and 2012 and received an endorsement from the late congresswoman’s husband, Dean Swihart.

Yakym describes himself as a family man, businessman and common-sense conservative who decided to run because he was fed up with the direction the country was heading in.

According to Yakym’s campaign website, some of his legislative priorities include fighting inflation, creating more jobs and supporting veterans.

“As we traveled the district and heard from Hoosiers over the course of the last 80 days, the single biggest thing on their mind is inflation,” said Yakym in an interview with ABC 57 following the election.

— Camdyn Bruce

Rep.-elect Erin Houchin (R-Ind.-9)

DATE OF BIRTH: Sept. 24, 1976
RESIDENCE: Salem, Ind.
OCCUPATION: state senator
EDUCATION: B.A., Indiana University; M.A., George Washington University
FAMILY: husband, Dustin Houchin; three children

• Erin Houchin is the new congresswoman for Indiana’s 9th District after defeating Democratic challenger Matthew Fyfe. The seat was left open after Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R) decided not to seek reelection.

Houchin may be a freshman in Congress, but she has plenty of political experience, serving as a state senator since 2014.  As a state senator, one of Houchin’s biggest accomplishments was helping to pass a broadband initiative that helped improve data speed throughout rural Indiana. 

Prior to becoming a state senator, Houchin also served as a regional director for then-Sen. Dan Coats (R), and she was a governor’s appointee to the Indiana Commission for Women.

In an interview with Indiana Public Media, Houchin said inflation was the primary issue on voters’ minds. 

“I know that they’re experiencing it because I feel it, too, as a mom every time we go to the grocery store. So, inflation and the spending in Washington, which is contributing to the inflation, is certainly top of mind for our voters in this district,” said Houchin.

— Camdyn Bruce

